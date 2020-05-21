MTV Asks

Get Your Fan Questions In For Melanie C!

We're dialling Melanie in soon for 'MTV Asks At Home' and she wants to hear from you...

Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 13:00

Actual real life spice royalty Melanie C will be joining us soon for a socially-distant, but no less incredible edition of MTV Asks and we want to hear from YOU.

If you've always wanted to put a question to the pop icon, this is your chance...

To be in with a chance of having your question answered, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see her answer it on MTV Asks Melanie C At Home, airing soon on MTV Music.

