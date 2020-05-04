Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!

When YUNGBLUD wrote his latest single 'Weird!' last year, he obviously had no idea how relevant it would be when it finally saw its release.

"I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life ever imagined," he says. "I felt like the ground beneath me was a maze that was shape shifting and I felt like I was going to fall down the cracks and, in my opinion, the world feels exactly like that right now. I wanted this song to make everyone feel that everything was going to be alright no matter how weird things get."

We're catching up with our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner soon for MTV Asks where he'll tell us everything that's going on with him right now and we want to throw YOUR questions into the mix...

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

To be in with a chance of having your question answered, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see them answer it on MTV Asks YUNGBLUD, airing soon on MTV Music.

Good luck!