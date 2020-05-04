MTV Asks

Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!

Doncaster's finest will be dialling in for a chat soon and we want YOUR questions...

Monday, May 4, 2020 - 09:37

When YUNGBLUD wrote his latest single 'Weird!' last year, he obviously had no idea how relevant it would be when it finally saw its release.

"I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life ever imagined," he says. "I felt like the ground beneath me was a maze that was shape shifting and I felt like I was going to fall down the cracks and, in my opinion, the world feels exactly like that right now. I wanted this song to make everyone feel that everything was going to be alright no matter how weird things get."

We're catching up with our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner soon for MTV Asks where he'll tell us everything that's going on with him right now and we want to throw YOUR questions into the mix...

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

To be in with a chance of having your question answered, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see them answer it on MTV Asks YUNGBLUD, airing soon on MTV Music.

Good luck!

View the lyrics
I can't sleep, at this time
I got Jesus on my mind
And everybody seems to like him
I can't think, I can't lie
I feel anxious all the time
If I smiled I would be lying

Only those who are asleep don't make mistakes, get no critique
Since everybody's worried 'bout things that we are thinking
And when remedy's the enemy
Hide self-deprecation up your sleeve
And self-serving friends who leave when you are sinking

Come hold my hand, hold it tight
We're in a weird time of life
Don't wreck your brain
It'll be alright
We're in a weird time of life

I want luck, I want love
Sharing earphones on the bus
And wake up next to you in Glasgow
Some days I'll laugh, one day I'll cry
See my mum and father die
But the sun will shine tomorrow

Only those who are awake, will make mistakes and learn to face
Everybody worried 'bout things that we are thinking
And enemies, the remedies
Take the self-deprecation up your sleeve
And say, "Fuck the friends who leave when you are sinking"

Come hold my hand, hold it tight
We're in a weird time of life
Don't wreck your brain
It'll be alright
We're in a weird time of life

Weird time of life

Weird time of life
