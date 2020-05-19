MTV Asks

Get Your Fan Questions In For Zara Larsson!

Give us you best Q for Zara and she could be answering it on MTV Asks At Home...

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 12:06

Earlier this year Zara Larsson joined forces with Kygo and Tyga on 'Like It Is', her first new music in, well, ages. On the track she's "telling it like it is" so what better opportunity to get her dialling in for a socially-distanced chat for MTV Asks At Home?!

Obviously we'll be grilling her on all things lockdown, her Kygo collab and that all-important update on her second album, but we want to throw in some vital questions from her fans too.

Here's how you can get involved...

To be in with a chance of having your question answered, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see her answer it on MTV Asks Zara Larsson At Home, airing soon on MTV Music.

Good luck!

View the lyrics
Maybe you should leave this girl alone
But you won't
But you don't
Now delete my number from your phone
But you won't
You gotta go, oh
Line by line
Gotta spell it right out (Yeah)

I don't know what you're looking for
But I don't think it's me
I wish I could give you my all
Not good at make believe
I don't feel how you feel
I'm just telling it like it is
I don't need you to say those words no more

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is

Yeah, hold on wait a minute, let's make this right (Yeah)
You're the only one thing that I need in my life (I need)
And I ain't never met a girl like you before (You before)
I could tell you everything if you need to know (Need to know)
We was perfect before and I made mistakes (Yeah)
Told you I was all in, we can raise the stakes
Even though I'm a player I ain't contemplate
Now you on a vay-cay, hotel, heartbreak
Champagne, all day, on me, oh yeah
Miami with you friends, you ain't worried 'bout me
Got a room with a suite, so drunk, lose the key
And I know we ain't over so, the ring, you can keep, ay
We be right back tomorrow night (Tomorrow night)
It's for life, you know we ride or die (Ride or die)
Single for the night but you still mine
And I'ma chill with this shawty just to kill the time, you know

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)
I'm just telling it like it is
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

