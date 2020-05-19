Get Your Fan Questions In For Zara Larsson!
Give us you best Q for Zara and she could be answering it on MTV Asks At Home...
Earlier this year Zara Larsson joined forces with Kygo and Tyga on 'Like It Is', her first new music in, well, ages. On the track she's "telling it like it is" so what better opportunity to get her dialling in for a socially-distanced chat for MTV Asks At Home?!
Obviously we'll be grilling her on all things lockdown, her Kygo collab and that all-important update on her second album, but we want to throw in some vital questions from her fans too.
Here's how you can get involved...
To be in with a chance of having your question answered, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see her answer it on MTV Asks Zara Larsson At Home, airing soon on MTV Music.
Good luck!
