Get Your Fan Questions In For Zara Larsson!

View the lyrics

Maybe you should leave this girl alone

But you won't

But you don't

Now delete my number from your phone

But you won't

You gotta go, oh

Line by line

Gotta spell it right out (Yeah)



I don't know what you're looking for

But I don't think it's me

I wish I could give you my all

Not good at make believe

I don't feel how you feel

I'm just telling it like it is

I don't need you to say those words no more



I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is



Yeah, hold on wait a minute, let's make this right (Yeah)

You're the only one thing that I need in my life (I need)

And I ain't never met a girl like you before (You before)

I could tell you everything if you need to know (Need to know)

We was perfect before and I made mistakes (Yeah)

Told you I was all in, we can raise the stakes

Even though I'm a player I ain't contemplate

Now you on a vay-cay, hotel, heartbreak

Champagne, all day, on me, oh yeah

Miami with you friends, you ain't worried 'bout me

Got a room with a suite, so drunk, lose the key

And I know we ain't over so, the ring, you can keep, ay

We be right back tomorrow night (Tomorrow night)

It's for life, you know we ride or die (Ride or die)

Single for the night but you still mine

And I'ma chill with this shawty just to kill the time, you know



I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it, telling it (You got me, you got me)

I'm just telling it like it is

Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com