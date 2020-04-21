MTV Asks

Get Your Fan Questions In For Alesso & Liam Payne

The 'Midnight' collaborators will be dialling in for 'MTV Asks' soon and we want your Qs...

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 11:49

We don't know about you, but we've been blasting out Alesso and Liam Payne's latest collab 'Midnight' HARD and also watching their recorded-in-quarantine performance video on loop since it dropped earlier this month...

To celebrate the release we're going to be getting Liam and Alesso together (virtually...!) soon and we want your questions!

How are they both keeping themselves busy during these unsettling times? Who's got the better banana bread recipe? Will they be releasing even more new music in the coming weeks to keep us all entertained? You can ask them anything!

To be in with a chance of having your question answered, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see them answer it on MTV Asks Liam Payne & Alesso, airing soon on MTV Music. Good luck!

View the lyrics
Always thought I was losin' the race
Lookin' for love in all the wrong places
Really don't know how we made it here
Never thought I was worth what you give
Never felt quite alive, now I'm livin'
Yeah, you kill my doubts, they disappeared

When I feel like nothing's gonna hold me down
Hold me down, you do
Used to be scared of fallin'
'Til you came around, came around

Now I just wanna stay here, fall into midnight
Want nobody else now, only you, feel right
Time enjoyed wasted's not wasted time
So stay 'til the morning, stay for a while
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight
And fall right into you

And fall right into you

Like a rock, I was set in my ways
Always thought I was too far from grace, yeah
I was numb before, but now I feel
Any problems, we'll figure it out
Any love lost, we'll bring back around
Any broken heart, we'll make it heal

When I feel like nothing's gonna hold me down
Hold me down, you do
Used to be scared of fallin'
'Til you came around, came around

Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight
Want nobody else now, only you, feel right
Time enjoyed wasted's not wasted time
So stay 'til the morning, stay for a while
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight
And fall right into you
And fall right into you
And fall right into you

Yeah, when I feel like nothing's gonna hold me down
Hold me down, you do
Used to be scared of fallin'
'Til you came around, came around

Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight
Want nobody else now, only you, feel right
Time enjoyed wasted's not wasted time
So stay 'til the morning, stay for a while
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight
And fall right into you
Writer(s): Neil Richard Ormandy, Alessandro Linbald Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

