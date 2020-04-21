Get Your Fan Questions In For Alesso & Liam Payne

View the lyrics

Always thought I was losin' the race

Lookin' for love in all the wrong places

Really don't know how we made it here

Never thought I was worth what you give

Never felt quite alive, now I'm livin'

Yeah, you kill my doubts, they disappeared



When I feel like nothing's gonna hold me down

Hold me down, you do

Used to be scared of fallin'

'Til you came around, came around



Now I just wanna stay here, fall into midnight

Want nobody else now, only you, feel right

Time enjoyed wasted's not wasted time

So stay 'til the morning, stay for a while

I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight

And fall right into you



And fall right into you



Like a rock, I was set in my ways

Always thought I was too far from grace, yeah

I was numb before, but now I feel

Any problems, we'll figure it out

Any love lost, we'll bring back around

Any broken heart, we'll make it heal



When I feel like nothing's gonna hold me down

Hold me down, you do

Used to be scared of fallin'

'Til you came around, came around



Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight

Want nobody else now, only you, feel right

Time enjoyed wasted's not wasted time

So stay 'til the morning, stay for a while

I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight

And fall right into you

And fall right into you

And fall right into you



Yeah, when I feel like nothing's gonna hold me down

Hold me down, you do

Used to be scared of fallin'

'Til you came around, came around



Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight

Want nobody else now, only you, feel right

Time enjoyed wasted's not wasted time

So stay 'til the morning, stay for a while

I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight

And fall right into you

