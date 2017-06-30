MTV Breaks

"F**k It!" Friday: Ariana Grande

Ariana's our "F**k It!" Friday inspo this week, here's why...

Emily Hooley
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 14:10

HAY there and welcome back to “F**k It!” Friday where we celebrate all the celebs that have just said “f**k it!” in order to climb to great career heights.

Because you’re never gonna make it to the big time by playing it safe – it takes real courage and determination to believe in your ideas and make them happen.

So who’s our next FIF idol? Drumroll please… it’s ARIANA GRANDE!

International popstar Ariana Grande has had a hard time recently following the attack on Manchester Arena after one of her gigs. But she was determined to do something about it, and pushed for a huge charity gig featuring all the biggest stars with money raised going to the emergency fund to help victims and their families.

Ariana proved herself a true role model to many people through her reaction to the attack, but she’s long been inspirational, and we’re here to tell you why.

Ariana is one of the world’s biggest popstars. Her single Problem featuring Iggy Azalia debuted at number three on Billboard’s Hot 100, with more than 400,000 copies sold on its first week. She’s multiple award-winning, with a whopping total of 126 weeks in the Official Top 40 and more than 110 million followers on Instagram.

But how did she reach worldwide acclaim?

Ariana first kicked off her singing career by auditioning for the musical 13 when she was just 15 years old. She had been a fan of singing and musical theatre since she was just eight years old and her and her friend decided they just HAD to audition. In other words, they just said “f**k it!” (probably) and decided to 100% commit to auditioning even though there were thousands of other contestants.

But it paid off! Both landed a role in the musical and moved to New York. From there Ariana’s career only grew as her talent shone through and she went on to star in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, making a name for herself on mainstream TV.

Finally, she got signed as a music artist and released her first single, The Way. And the rest is history.

Ariana’s our FIF role model this week for believing in herself enough to say “f**k it!” and audition for ambitious roles because even if there were thousands of other people applying, why couldn’t she be the one to beat them? Bow down.

HAPPY FRIDAY EVERYONE!

