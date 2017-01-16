"F**k It!" Friday: SZA

IT’S FRIDAY and we couldn’t be more thrilled here at MTV Breaks. That’s because it’s time for “F**k It! Friday”, our weekly feature all about saluting all those celebs who made it by saying two vital words – “f**k it!”

Because, at the end of the day, you could be as talented as Justin Bieber but work your whole life stacking shelves because you never backed yourself enough to make a YouTube profile. Think about it.

So who’s our FIF career inspiration this week? Drumroll… it’s SZA!

SZA is a 26-year-old American singer and music producer born in St Louis. She’s worked with Chance The Rapper, had 50 Cent remix one of her songs, and co-wrote a song with Rihanna that she performed with her at the 2016 Brit awards. The album she’s just released, Ctrl, features the likes of Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar and off the back of it she’s now announced that she’ll soon be embarking on a tour of the US and Canada.

SZA is attracting loads of attention for her original music and rich jazzy vocals right now, and she’s well on her way to landing her dream collab with The Biebs himself.

But why is SZA our FIF role model?

SZA, otherwise known as Solána Rowe, didn’t always have her sights set on music… in fact, she only started singing about a year before she started making a name for herself in the music industry. She originally wanted to be a gymnast, loved studying science at school, and only listened to the old jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald due to her strict father who wouldn’t have any other music in the house.

Solána also got fired from almost every job she got, which is weird considering she did well at school and had many natural talents, including sports and writing.

She fell into music almost by accident. In a 2013 interview with Billboard Solána said about her first two free EPs See.SZA.Run, “[It] was totally accidental. I just recorded one song and then another and then it was like 'You should probably record some other songs and make something out of it.' I recorded the songs with my friend who lives around the corner from me in Jersey and stole a bunch of beats off the Internet. I had never sang growing up and wasn't in the church choir or anything like that.”

Soon afterwards, SZA got signed by Top Dawg Entertainment and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Basically, Solána became SZA just by saying a big fat “f**k it!” (probably) and recording music herself just to see what she could do. And she was going where no-one like her had gone before. “For a long time I thought that I would have a model to follow… I have no model for what I’m doing,” she told Complex in an interview in 2013. “I’m thinking to myself, ‘You got to pioneer but pioneer quick, don’t drag it out, you don’t have time for this fear sh*t. Cause a b*tch with no fear will dead you, if you let her.’”­

That’s one way of looking at it! For experimenting, pushing boundaries and generally working hard enough to make the big-time almost out of nowhere, SZA is our “F**k It!” Friday QUEEN this week.

HAPPY FRIDAY!