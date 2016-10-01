"F**k It!" Friday: World Youth Skills Day Special

It’s Friday which can only mean one thing in MTV Breaksville – it’s “F**k It!” Friday, our weekly feature celebrating all that is fantastic about saying the words “f**k it!” to climb to great career heights.

Because there’s no time for self-doubt – you have to 100% go for it and make those ideas happen, even if you’re venturing into unknown territory.

Usually we take a look at the big time celebs who’ve made it by being “f**k it” legends, but this week (because tomorrow is World Youth Skills Day) we’re looking at young people who aren’t A-listers, but have said “f**k it!” (probably) to pursue their dream careers and are already SMASHING it.

Amaal Said

Amaal started off as a poet. She was one of the Barbican Young Poets in London and won the Wasafiri New Writing Prize for poetry in 2015, but she said her passion for poetry soon lead to photography. She started taking photographs when she was about fifteen, and now she’s now a fully-fledged photographer.

Amaal loves taking photos of women of colour and, as she describes on Instagram, “documenting small beauties”. She’s now racked up an Insta following of 23.1K followers from around the world and her work has been picked up by many publications, even featuring in Vogue magazine after a Vogue employee found her profile.

How did she start out? “I mainly started shooting my family and then my friends, and then people just approached me who were musicians or who were also poets like me… I don’t think that I do anything extraordinary, I just photograph people at the place they’re at… that’s maybe the thing that connects people to me.”

Looks pretty extraordinary to us, Amaal!

Iain Henderson

At only 22, Iain already has a Scottish BAFTA under his belt. He grew up in Glasgow and, although he had a passion for making films, he never realised he could study filmmaking until he met a filmmaker at a party who told him all about his own film studies in Edinburgh.

Just a few years later Iain had entered and won a film competition run by Creative Loop Media and his winning film, The Wee ‘Hings, was shown at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Iain went on to win a BAFTA Scotland New Talent Award for that same film in 2015.

Iain already has a rep as an exciting new filmmaker in Scotland and makes documentaries and vids for a wide range of clients (including T in the Park festival) even though his career has only just begun!

Kiera McKillop and Sinead McKeown

Kiera and Sinead McKeown, who are only in year 10, won this year’s BT Young Pioneer Award at the Tech4Good awards. They created a device called Dyslexic Aid which helps to teach dyslexic pupils to understand the alphabet, write letters and spell basic words by stimulating all of their senses during the learning process.

They’d known people who’d struggled with dyslexia and wanted to find ways to help them learn. So they worked closely with dyslexic children, spoke to experts at the University of Ulster, and learnt from the British Dyslexic Association as part of their research.

Then Kiera and Sinead made the prototype of Dyslexic Aid using only a Raspberry Pi computer and a sense hat (all very techy, we know) which allows users to not only see letters but hear them, write them AND say them. Genius. Yes girls.

Their careers may be very different, but all these young people have one thing in common… they said “f**k it!” in order to pursue their passions and as a result of a combination of hard work, determination and courage, they’ve all already put their own individual f**k-it-shaped stamp on their industries of choice.

YAS. Happy Friday everyone – and make sure you mark World Youth Skills Day tomorrow by saying “f**k it!” and taking brave new steps to pursue your dream career - ‘cos someone will have to do it, and why shouldn’t that someone be you?

