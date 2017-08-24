MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Do you think you’ve got the skills to help make one of 2017’s biggest music events?

Well here’s your chance to come and prove it!

This year, the MTV EMA will be heading to London for what’s looking like their biggest show yet, and MTV Breaks is on the hunt for the hottest talent to come help make it happen.

We’re looking for:

A Photographer

A Costume Designer

A Social Media Correspondent

A Graphic Designer

On top of getting the chance to show off your talent at the MTV EMA 2017 in London, each winner will also get:

- An awesome industry mentor to provide support during the event, and exclusive follow-up sessions with them afterwards

- Their work seen on MTV

- Travel to London and accommodation

To find out more about each opportunity and info on how to enter, check out all the details below.

Entries close on Sept 22nd, so if you want to join MTV Breaks in London, you’d better be quick…

PLEASE READ THE FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS HERE.

Photographer

Are you camera crazy, and love nothing more than snapping amazing pics at any opportunity? We’re searching for an incredible photographer to join us in London and capture the hottest photos of the EMA red carpet, as well as all the other MTV Breaks action.

How To Enter: We want to see how good you are at capturing the fast-paced action of the EMA red carpet. So, to enter, take a photo of action or movement, upload it to Instagram and tag it with #MTVBreaksPhotographer

Remember – we won’t be able to see it if your account is private. A shortlist will then be selected for round two, where we’ll be in touch to chat to you more about your photography.

Costume Designer

We want to find a budding costume designer to come and work backstage as a part of our incredible EMA design team. You’ll get to join one of the most creative teams in the business, as you brainstorm outfit ideas and get hands on making costumes for the EMA stage.

How To Enter: We want to see your costume-making vision and talent. To enter, upload a photo to your own Instagram of the best costume design you’ve ever sketched or created. Make sure you use the hashtag #MTVBreaksCostume

Remember - we won’t be able to see it if your account is set to private. We’ll select a shortlist for round two and then get in touch with a design brief for you to complete.

Social Media Correspondent

If you’re a social media superstar with a knack for capturing the most memorable and sharable moments, we’re looking for you to come and be our Social Media Correspondent.

We’re searching for someone who can bring the buzz of the EMA experience to fans all over the world, by spotting, capturing and sharing the most talked-about moments from backstage and beyond.

You’ll need to understand what MTV fans care about, and be a pro at using your phone to create amazing content.

How To Enter: Sum up the best moment of your day in a 30 second Instagram video. Upload it to your account and tag it with #MTVBreaksSocial.

Remember - we won’t be able to see it if your account is set to private. A shortlist will then be selected for round two, where we’ll be in touch to chat to you more about why you want to be our social media correspondent.

Graphic Designer

Have you got an eye for design that could bring an extra element of awesome to the EMA?

We’re looking for someone who can help work with the EMA graphics team in the run up to the event and on the ground, to help bring the event to life.

This opportunity is all about creating the most striking graphic designs, and working out what will pop on camera. You’ll need to be available in October to work up some ideas with the team via email, and be available across the weekend to help put it all into action.

How To Enter: We want to see what you would have done if you’d designed this year’s winners’ envelope. We want you to reimagine the envelope your way. Once you’ve mocked up a design, post your creation to your Instagram, and hashtag it #MTVBreaksDesigner.

Remember - we won’t be able to see it if your account is private. We’ll select a shortlist for round two and then get in touch with a design brief for you to complete.

This may be the big career break you've been waiting for!

