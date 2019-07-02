MTV Breaks

MTV Staying Alive Is Teaming Up With MetFilm School To Support Female Filmmakers

It's official.

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 - 18:25

BREAKING NEWS: our very own MTV Staying Alive Foundation is teaming up with MetFilm School to launch a new scholarship helping women to bag the lead roles behind the camera, not just in front of it. The 2019 Voices That Matter Scholarship – Women In The Screen Industries, will be awarded only to promising MetFilm School female filmmakers of the future.



Students who win the scholarship from London and from their Berlin campus will get access to unique senior executives from the industry, quarterly Viacom mentoring sessions, as well as active work experience and placement opportunities across the Viacom brands (MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Pictures and more!) It’s a sure-fire way of building those all-important connections and getting a foot in the door.

Why run a female-only scholarship? Well, the sad truth is that while women spend a lot of time on camera (though often not always talking to each other or about anything other than guys, the Bechdel test shows us... *sigh*), we have a long way to go until we achieve gender equality in filmmaking. A report for the British Film Institute (BFI) found that in 2015, just 14.4% of writers involved in UK films and 9.4% of directors were female. Which means a ridiculous 85.6% of writers and 90.6% of directors were male. (#Maths)



Plus, films with female writers and producers received less funding and films directed by women, despite a high return on investment, received 63% less distribution than those directed by men.

Proper BS.

As well as the lack of female representation behind the scenes, the general lack of diversity in the film and screen industries is still a huge problem - ethnic minorities, those with disabilities and people from disadvantaged backgrounds also have a tough time entering and progressing.



Biases in the industry, unconscious or not, are why scholarships like Voices That Matter are so important. “This is MetFilm School and MTV SAF saying there’s a problem here... and we’re doing something to make a difference,” Jonny Persey, Director of MetFilm School said. “We’re saying that we value women in this industry, we value what they can offer and what they have to say - their voices genuinely matter. We’re saying that we should challenge every single thing that challenges diversity, because holding back diversity only serves to hold back the industry."



MTV SAF is a not-for-profit organisation housed in the Viacom HQ in London, and they’re well-placed to offer the scholarship winners production expertise and guidance. “MTV Staying Alive has spent 20 years investing in the next generation by creating award-winning longform content and campaigns aimed at protecting young people around the world,” said Georgia Arnold, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MTV SAF.

“We’re really proud to partner with the London MetFilm School on this scholarship and look forward to sharing our extensive film-making experience, deep production knowledge and creative expertise, in the hope it opens the doors to many more talented women in the screen industries.”



Yaas, come through gals... The world is waiting for you!

The deadline to submit an application for the Voices That Matter Scholarship is Sunday 14th July. For more information and to apply click here.

