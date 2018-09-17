MTV Breaks

Spanish Creatives: We've Got A Career Opportunity Just For You

Learn about our latest opportunity: the chance to win an exclusive MTV Breaks Award.

Emily Hooley
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 10:24

Every year, MTV Breaks teams up with the MTV EMA to venture to a new European city and offer young creatives once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities. This year on the 2nd November MTV Breaks is coming to Bilbao, and we’ve got something very special lined up.

We’ll be offering five MTV Breaks Awards to exceptional Spanish applicants who’ve got the passion and skill to make it in different areas of the creative industry.

We're looking for a:

Motion Designer

Presenter

Photographer

Videographer

DJ

The winners of each category will not only receive an exclusive MTV Breaks Award at our award show in Bilbao, but will also receive:

- The opportunity to work alongside the team at MTV Breaks in Bilbao for a day of talks, workshops and interactive panels at Akuna Zentroa.

- Their own industry mentor to guide them on how to translate their skills to big brands like MTV.

- The chance to network with other top industry professionals.

Hurry - entries close on 5th October at 5pm. Check out more info on each award category below.

PLEASE READ FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS HERE.

Motion Designer

Are you an animation whizz with the technical skills and vision to create amazing moving graphics? This award category is for you. We’re looking for a motion designer who’s no stranger to MTV’s Snapchat Discover style to win an award and learn from our Snapchat team about what it takes to make a Discover edition visually engaging.

How to enter: All you have to do is post an example of one of your motion graphics to Instagram and hashtag #MTVBreaksMotionDesigner.

Remember – we won’t be able to see it if your account is private.

Presenter

If being in front of the camera and telling a story in a fun and engaging way is your thing, then this category is for you. From Snapchat to Instagram stories, you’ll love keeping your followers up to date on your daily life, and have a natural flair for social media. For this opportunity, a good grasp of English is necessary.

How to enter: Submit a one-minute video, guiding us through what you get up on a typical day. You can submit this via Instagram using the hashtag #MTVBreaksPresenter.

Remember – we won’t be able to see it if your account is private.

Photographer

Are you addicted to your camera and love nothing more than snapping your surroundings at every opportunity? The winner of this category will be a talented and versatile young photographer, who will also be capturing all the action behind the scenes of MTV Breaks in Bilbao, to make their work even more visible.

How to enter: It’s simple, just tag a photograph that you’ve taken on Instagram with #MTVBreaksPhotographer to be in with a chance to win.

Remember – we won’t be able to see it if your account is private.

Videographer

If you absolutely love being behind the camera whether filming, directing, editing or producing and you have the technical skills to match, then this is the category for you. You need to be able to shoot and edit, but we’re looking to help you kick-start your career, so endless amounts of experience is totally not compulsory.

How to enter: Submit a one-minute film that you’ve either shot or directed and post it on Instagram using the hashtag #MTVBreaksVideographer.

Remember – we won’t be able to see it if your account is private.

DJ

Are you mostly found on the decks, experimenting with different sounds and creating incredible mixes? If DJ-ing is your talent, this category is for you. As well as receiving an MTV Breaks Award, you’ll also get to DJ at our MTV Breaks pre-party in Bilbao.

How to enter: Submit a max five-minute YouTube or Soundcloud link of a mix you created to breaks@mtvbreaks.tv, telling us why you deserve to win an MTV Breaks Award.

We’ll get in touch with you via Instagram DM or email around 8th October to let you know whether you’ve made the shortlist for round two. Good luck!

