Birdy Will Join Sigma At MTV Crashes Plymouth!

Birdy just announced that she’ll be joining Sigma during their epic live set at MTV Crashes Plymouth next month!

The ‘Skinny Love’ hit maker, who features on Sigma’s epic track ‘Find Me’, just broke the news on our Snapchat account whilst at Glastonbury Festival having just played the same stage as fellow Crashes performers Busted.

On coming to party with Sigma and MTV at Plymouth Birdy said: "I’m so excited to be performing with Sigma and to be part of an amazing line up at my first ever MTV Crashes."

Tickets for MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 are available now RIGHT HERE!

On 27th July, Sigma (Live), Charli XCX, Busted and Louisa Johnson will be performing to tens of thousands of you guys on Plymouth Hoe, whilst on 28th July, Club MTV takes over with an awesome DJ line up featuring Martin Garrix, Wilkinson (DJ Set), Duke Dumont B2B Gorgon City, R3WIRE & Varksi and more…

The 27th of July can’t come quick enough now!