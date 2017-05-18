MTV Crashes Plymouth

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Mike Pell
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 00:00

Busted broke our hearts when they parted ways back in 2005. 

“TOO SOON!” we cried. 

Fast forward over a decade later and the trio are BACK after rediscovering the spark that made them form the band in the first place.

Last year Charlie, Matt and James released their long-awaited brand new album Night Driver, and they’ll be back touring it this summer…including an appearance at MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN VIP TICKETS TO MTV CRASHES PLYMOUTH 2017!

Yep, Busted will hit the stage alongside the previously announce Sigma (Live) and Louisa Johnson on 27th July! 

If you hadn’t heard our Club MTV Day 2 line up on 28th July is also looking INCREDIBLE with Martin Garrix, Wilkinson (DJ Set), Gorgon City and R3WIRE & Varski already announced.

Stay tuned for even more exciting announcements in the coming weeks.

Tickets for MTV Crashes Plymouth are available RIGHT NOW at theticketstore.co.uk. Get them while they’re hot!

Now excuse us while we re-watch Busted's greatest hits!

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com

Latest News

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In

Jemma Lucy's Most Outrageously Naked Moments EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision

Taylor Swift Has A Not So Secret Boyfriend Who She’s Been Dating 'For Months'

Miley Cyrus Says “Worst Nightmare” Is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Being Played At Her Funeral

Fan Account Of The Week: @5hBrasilNews

Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes

More From MTV Crashes Plymouth

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Music

Gorgon City Are The Latest Act Announced To Crash Plymouth With Club MTV!

Club MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016

Win VIP Tickets To MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017!

Music

Just Announced! Wilkinson Is Coming To Crash Plymouth With Club MTV!

Music

Martin Garrix, Sigma (Live), Louisa Johnson & R3WIRE & Varski Confirmed Across Our MTV Crashes Plymouth Two-Dayer!

MTV Crashes Plymouth

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 Warm Up Playlist

Club MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Music

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 Tickets Go On Sale This Friday!

MTV Push

MTV Push: Jonas Blue – Perfect Strangers (Live from MTV Crashes Plymouth)

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Raleigh Ritchie

Raleigh Ritchie - Bloodsport '15 (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016)

Jonas Blue

Perfect Strangers (Ft. JP Cooper) (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016)

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
MTV Crashes Plymouth

Watch Full Performances From MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016!

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Jess Glynne

Hold My Hand (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016)

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Style

Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Left 'Shaking' In Sex Trafficking Ordeal After Airport Security Fear The Worst

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER