Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Busted broke our hearts when they parted ways back in 2005.

“TOO SOON!” we cried.

Fast forward over a decade later and the trio are BACK after rediscovering the spark that made them form the band in the first place.

Last year Charlie, Matt and James released their long-awaited brand new album Night Driver, and they’ll be back touring it this summer…including an appearance at MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017!

Yep, Busted will hit the stage alongside the previously announce Sigma (Live) and Louisa Johnson on 27th July!

If you hadn’t heard our Club MTV Day 2 line up on 28th July is also looking INCREDIBLE with Martin Garrix, Wilkinson (DJ Set), Gorgon City and R3WIRE & Varski already announced.

Tickets for MTV Crashes Plymouth are available RIGHT NOW at theticketstore.co.uk. Get them while they’re hot!

Now excuse us while we re-watch Busted's greatest hits!

