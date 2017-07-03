MTV Crashes Plymouth

Clean Bandit & Jax Jones Complete Our 2017 MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

...and you thought we were done announcing acts ;)

Monday, July 3, 2017 - 00:01

With less than four weeks to go until we hit the South West, our MTV Crashes Plymouth line up just got even bigger with the addition of Clean Bandit and Jax Jones!!

On Day 1 (27th July), chart toppers Clean Bandit will join Sigma (Live) with guest Birdy, Charli XCX, Busted and Louisa Johnson.

After selling over 25 million singles worldwide, Clean Bandit have had a monumental year having released their gigantic, global smash hits 'Rockabye" Ft. Anne-Marie and Sean Paul and 'Symphony' Ft. Zara Larsson, both smashing the charts and reaching number one around the world. 

Clean Bandit said: “We are so excited to be joining the huge line up at this year’s Crashes, we can’t wait to party at this amazing event!”

Joining the Club MTV roster on Day 2 (28th July) is British DJ and GRAMMY nominee Jax Jones, who will party alongside Martin Garrix, Duke Dumont B2B Gorgon City, Wilkinson (DJ Set) and R3WIRE & Varski.

Jones has had over 275 million combined global streams from smash tracks 'House Work' and huge chart hit 'You Don’t Know Me' Ft. RAYE. The international DJ has gone from strength to strength and has delivered some of the biggest tunes in the last year.

Jax Jones said: “I can’t wait to play all my tracks live for the amazing crowd in Plymouth, the atmosphere always looks incredible.”

IT IS!

GET YOUR TICKETS FOR MTV CRASHES PLYMOUTH NOW AT THETICKETSTORE.CO.UK/MTVCRASHES

