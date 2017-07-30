Martin Garrix Shut Down MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 With Mind-Blowing Performance

For four years now, we’ve descended onto Plymouth Hoe, bringing with us some of the biggest names in music around and the crowd has never let us down. On Friday (28th July), even in the rain and wind, our Club MTV finale to the 2017’s MTV Crashes Plymouth saw thousands of you guys partying harder than we’ve ever seen before and we couldn’t have been more humbled.

Credit: Jay Stone/Plymouth City Council

Early in the afternoon, our first main act Jax Jones jetted in from Corfu, taking to the stage behind his trademark cereal bowl, sending the early arrivals in the crowd absolutely nuts.

Throwing in floorfillers from Kungs, Ten Walls, Gala, Eric Prydz and more, it was of course Jones’ own tunes which drew the biggest cheers. Jax even slapped the bass during his two-part climax of the monster hit ‘You Don’t Know Me’, before feathered dancers joined the DJ on stage for ‘Instruction.’

This new @JaxJones track is giving us life 🙌 He's just opened @MTVCrashes Plymouth day two in style 😎💃 pic.twitter.com/24XWhw0zJb — MTV Music 🎵 (@MTVMusicUK) July 28, 2017

The Superhero DJs brought the vibes with a high-energy and hit-packed set, warming up the hordes for Gorgon City who smashed their turn on the decks, dropping tunes ‘Ready For Your Love,’ ‘Imagination’, ‘Unmissable’ and more before topping it off with a live PA from NAATIONS’ Nat on their latest single with Duke Dumont ‘Real Life’.

Credit: Jay Stone/Plymouth City Council

As usual R3WIRE & Varski’s set was a barrage of pure fire with the MTV Crashes Plymouth veterans working the crowd into a frenzy and even bringing out former MTV face Bluey Robinson who joined them for a live PA of Varski’s track ‘Questions.’

Drum n Bass destroyer Wilkinson was our penultimate act, upping the BPM with tracks including ‘We Will Be’, ‘Wash Away’ and his remix of Rag’n’Bone Man’s ‘Skin,’ before ending on the euphoric ‘Afterglow.’

.@WilkinsonUK smashed it at @MTVCrashes Plymouth! We were SO ready for the 'Afterglow' 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z2WAy1Misj — MTV Music 🎵 (@MTVMusicUK) July 28, 2017

The tension was palpable as the skies cleared and the stage was prepped for Martin Garrix’s arrival, our final act of the night.

Credit: Jay Stone/Plymouth City Council

Working the decks in front of a giant + sign and accompanied by mesmerizing pyros, CO2 and fireworks, the current DJ Mag No.1 DJ in the world showed us why he deserves his title, serving us our fave Garrix bangers including ‘Tremor’, ‘Don’t Look Down’, ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ and ‘There For You,’ as well as a stand out highlight being a bootlegged version of the Daft Punk floor filler ‘One More Time.’

Rarely taking time out to stop jumping, it’s clear Garrix loves his job and Plymouth loved him back, right up to the ‘In The Name Of Love’, finale accompanied by a dazzling firework display.

Credit: Jay Stone/Plymouth City Council

We had the BEST time and we hope everyone who attended it enjoyed it as much as us.

You’ll be able to watch highlights from MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 soon on MTV Music.