MTV Crashes Plymouth

Sigma, Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Busted & Louisa Johnson Crashed Plymouth HARD!

Plus with a special appearance from Birdy, our fourth show on Plymouth Hoe was INCREDIBLE...

Friday, July 28, 2017 - 12:57

MTV Crashes Plymouth returned last night (27th July) for a fourth year of epic live music on the stunning Plymouth Hoe, and it'll go down as one of the best!

Kicking things off, Charli XCX, in a shiny silver get up roused the masses from the get go with her Icona Pop collab 'I Love It', before she and her inflatable friends powered through hits including, 'Doing It', '1 Night', 'Boom Clap' and her latest headline-grabbing single 'Boys'.

Next up, X Factor champion Louisa Johnson showed off her incredible vocal range, performing her huge singles 'So Good', 'Best Behaviour' and even a cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You'.

The 30,000 strong crowd got a real treat when Busted threw us back with their nostalgia-inducing pop-punk and high energy set featuring 'What I Go To School For', 'Air Hostess' and 'Year 3000'. The guys looked like they had a BLAST on stage, even pinching each other's bums mid-set!

As the sun set, Clean Bandit took to the stage for a chart-smashing set. 'Symphony', 'Rockabye', 'Real Love' were all met with elation before Louisa Johnson returned to the stage to slay her track 'Tears'.

Naturally the trio ended with 'Rather Be' and at that moment we didn't want to be anywhere else. Oh, btw, we want to get our hands on Grace's disco ball cello. If anyone knows where to get one (and can teach us how to play it), we'd love to hear from you. Seriously.

Our final act Sigma brought their show-stopping incredible live set up to Plymouth upping the BPM and sweat levels to the max. 'Glitterball' and 'Higher' were euphoric, 'Lordamercy' devasted and their live bootleg of Major Lazer's 'Lean On' was fire.

Vocal angel Birdy joined the guys on stage for a mesmerising live performance of 'Find Me' before the night closed with the triple-whammy of 'Coming Home', 'Nobody To Love' and 'Changing'.

You'll be able to catch highlights from all the MTV Crashes Plymouth performances on MTV Music soon but now it's time to do it all over again with Club MTV's line up including Martin Garrix, Wilkinson, Gorgon City, Jax Jones, R3WIRE & Varski and more!

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 - Official Day 1 Pics!

Music

Music

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Event Info

Clean Bandit & Jax Jones Complete Our 2017 MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Birdy Will Join Sigma At MTV Crashes Plymouth!

Charli XCX
Music

Charli XCX & Duke Dumont Just Joined The MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 Line Up!

Music

How Well Do MTV Crashes Stars Sigma REALLY Know Each Other?

MTV Crashes Plymouth

MTV Crashes Plymouth Stars Sigma Play Mr & Mr!

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Music

Gorgon City Are The Latest Act Announced To Crash Plymouth With Club MTV!

Club MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016

Win VIP Tickets To MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017!

Music

Just Announced! Wilkinson Is Coming To Crash Plymouth With Club MTV!

