Sigma, Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Busted & Louisa Johnson Crashed Plymouth HARD!

MTV Crashes Plymouth returned last night (27th July) for a fourth year of epic live music on the stunning Plymouth Hoe, and it'll go down as one of the best!

Kicking things off, Charli XCX, in a shiny silver get up roused the masses from the get go with her Icona Pop collab 'I Love It', before she and her inflatable friends powered through hits including, 'Doing It', '1 Night', 'Boom Clap' and her latest headline-grabbing single 'Boys'.

Next up, X Factor champion Louisa Johnson showed off her incredible vocal range, performing her huge singles 'So Good', 'Best Behaviour' and even a cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You'.

The 30,000 strong crowd got a real treat when Busted threw us back with their nostalgia-inducing pop-punk and high energy set featuring 'What I Go To School For', 'Air Hostess' and 'Year 3000'. The guys looked like they had a BLAST on stage, even pinching each other's bums mid-set!

As the sun set, Clean Bandit took to the stage for a chart-smashing set. 'Symphony', 'Rockabye', 'Real Love' were all met with elation before Louisa Johnson returned to the stage to slay her track 'Tears'.

Naturally the trio ended with 'Rather Be' and at that moment we didn't want to be anywhere else. Oh, btw, we want to get our hands on Grace's disco ball cello. If anyone knows where to get one (and can teach us how to play it), we'd love to hear from you. Seriously.

Our final act Sigma brought their show-stopping incredible live set up to Plymouth upping the BPM and sweat levels to the max. 'Glitterball' and 'Higher' were euphoric, 'Lordamercy' devasted and their live bootleg of Major Lazer's 'Lean On' was fire.

Vocal angel Birdy joined the guys on stage for a mesmerising live performance of 'Find Me' before the night closed with the triple-whammy of 'Coming Home', 'Nobody To Love' and 'Changing'.

What an end to an incredible night! Thank you Plymouth & @sigmahq for closing the show! ✨❤️ #MTVCrashesPlymouth @MTVCrashes 👏 pic.twitter.com/NRUa4tNtU9 — MTV Music 🎵 (@MTVMusicUK) July 27, 2017

You'll be able to catch highlights from all the MTV Crashes Plymouth performances on MTV Music soon but now it's time to do it all over again with Club MTV's line up including Martin Garrix, Wilkinson, Gorgon City, Jax Jones, R3WIRE & Varski and more!