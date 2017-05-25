MTV Crashes Plymouth

How Well Do MTV Crashes Stars Sigma REALLY Know Each Other?

Mike Pell
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 14:25

Drum’n’bass dons Sigma have been producing music together since they met at university back in 2006. 

Fast forward to today, the pair have had two UK No.1 singles, recorded with the likes of Rita Ora, Take That, Paloma Faith, Labrinth and more, and are now taking their incredible live show on the road…including at MTV Crashes Plymouth this July!

Ahead of their show-stopping set, we got Cam and Joe in to test their friendship to the limit. In our ‘Mr & Mr’ game, we find out who’s the best DJ, who goes the longest without changing their underwear, who’s more likely to crash a party (see what we did there) and more…

So far announced to join Sigma at MTV Crashes Plymouth on 27th July are Busted and X Factor babe Louisa Johnson, with even more acts to be announced soon!

Meanwhile for Club MTV’s takeover on Day 2, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Wilkinson (DJ Set) and R3WIRE & Varski are so far lined up to smash it on the decks on 28th July.

Tickets for MTV Crashes Plymouth are available RIGHT NOW at theticketstore.co.uk. Don’t miss out!

