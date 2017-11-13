2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

MTV EMA

The MTV EMA 2017 might be over but while you've probably already checked out the best dressed and craziest dressed celebs on the red carpet (hiya Rita Ora and that couture bathrobe) AND swooned over the ~major~ beauty looks the A-List were serving, the fun isn't over yet as now's your chance to check out exactly who wore what for the big after show party.

Taking place at Fountain Studios, the venue was decked out to look as London as possible and even featured a tube train as a backdrop for the DJ decks.

WATCH! Celebs on the MTV EMA 2017 red carpet reveal which other stars they are secretly a little bit obsessed with...

Of course the celebs who performed and picked up a load of prizes during the big show all turned up to let their hair down and there were some pretty glitzy outfit changes on show too.

From Demi Lovato's super sexy sheer number to Charlotte Crosby's LBD of dreams, check out all the pics from the after show bash below...

MTV EMA 2017 | Celeb After Party Outfits

  • If our eyes don't deceive us, Tallia Storm is wearing a Topshop dress and we are SO HERE FOR IT.
    Getty
    1 of 8
  • Demi Lovato werk werk werking the sheer dress trend. #Sorrynotsorry.
    Getty
    2 of 8
  • VS model Leomie Anderson and boyf Lancey Foux looking like the best dressed couple as per always.
    Getty
    3 of 8
  • Charlotte Crosby getting in some quality Jedward time in the ultimate LBD.
    Getty
    4 of 8
  • James Bay (or should we say bae) looking hella rockstar with hostess Rita Ora and Tristan and Brad from the Vamps (and don't they scrub up well?)
    Getty
    5 of 8
  • Jedward working a sequin suit like only Jedward can.
    Getty
    6 of 8
  • Some serious styling from AJ Tracey, Naughty Boy and Konan.
    Getty
    7 of 8
  • Hostess with the mostess Rita Ora swapping the towel for a bedazzled LBD and a super slick looking Nick Grimshaw.
    Getty
    8 of 8

Which look is your fave? Let us know with a little tweet to @MTVUK already. Oh go on, you know you want to.

