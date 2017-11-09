MTV EMA

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Look at those EM-Azing baby faces!

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 14:41

We can barely contain our excitement for the 2017 MTV EMA on Sunday, so we thought we'd take a look back at what some of the nominees wore to their very first EMA Award show!

This year's EMA awards are set to be totally epic with these talented performers taking the stage >>>>

Ariana Grande

Best Artist nominee Ariana first graced us with her presence at the EMAs in Amsterdam back in 2013 when she took on the role of backstage host. Fast forward four years and we think it's safe to say she's definitely upped her glam game!

Miley Cyrus

A 17-year-old Miley performed at the 2010 MTV EMA in Madrid and walked the red carpet in a modest dress that ‘Bangerz’-era Miley wouldn’t have been caught dead in. The ‘Malibu’ singer has now come full circle and took to the stage at the VMAs earlier this year in a country-inspired outfit we’re still obsessed with.

Taylor Swift

Reputation-era Tay might be a total badass, but the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer was a vision of innocence when she arrived at the Frankfurt EMAs in 2012 in this elegant gown. Will she be making a surprise appearance this year? We’ll have to wait and see… 

Katy Perry

Katy is no stranger to hosting an MTV Award show these days, but she first took on the role in Liverpool in 2008, where she also performed her first ever hit ‘I Kissed A Girl’. She resumed hosting duties at the VMAs in August but looked totally different with her blonde pixie crop. 

Rita Ora

Our amazing host for this year’s ceremony - who will also be performing her brand new single ‘Anywhere’ on the night - first walked the EMAs red carpet in Frankfurt in 2012 in this incredible red gown. We can’t wait to see how many outfit changes she has on Sunday!

Eminem

We still haven’t quite recovered from the news that Slim Shady will be making his comeback with a performance at the EMAs on Sunday, and this throwback of him with his award for Best Hip Hop in Dublin in 1999 has just pushed us over the edge.

Justin Bieber

A baby-faced Justin took home the awards for Best Pop and Best Male at the 2011 MTV EMA in Belfast where his girlfriend at the time - and rumoured current girlfriend - Selena Gomez was hosting. He may have come full circle in his relationship, but his image is definitely a lot different these days!

It's fair to say they've all changed quite a bit, but one thing has stayed the same, they're still making incredible music! Don't forget to vote for your favourite artists right here! Otherwise, see you on Sunday at 8pm on MTV! 

