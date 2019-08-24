BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!

K-Pop megastars BTS just added another title to their epic list of accolades - they've won MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar!

With over 44 million votes cast in total, the 2019 competition saw the group top the poll thanks to the BTS ARMY casting over 19 million votes for their idols.

Elsewhere, 2017 winner Lady Gaga placed second in this year's vote with 12.7 million votes and BLACKPINK came in third with 3.8 million.

As always, we have to give a huge shout out to all the fandoms who got behind their fave artists and came out to vote. Find out who placed where in the #MTVHottest 2019 Top 10 below...

#MTVHottest Summer Superstar 2019 – Top 10

1. BTS - 19,709,352

2. Lady Gaga - 12,757,156

3. BLACKPINK - 3,894,590

4. Ariana Grande - 1824,035,

5. Cardi B - 1,148,798

6. 5 Seconds Of Summer - 693,606

7. Little Mix - 625,253

8. P!nk - 593,864

9. Halsey - 556,166

10. Bruno Mars - 531,642