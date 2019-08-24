BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
ARMY, you did it!
K-Pop megastars BTS just added another title to their epic list of accolades - they've won MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar!
With over 44 million votes cast in total, the 2019 competition saw the group top the poll thanks to the BTS ARMY casting over 19 million votes for their idols.
Elsewhere, 2017 winner Lady Gaga placed second in this year's vote with 12.7 million votes and BLACKPINK came in third with 3.8 million.
As always, we have to give a huge shout out to all the fandoms who got behind their fave artists and came out to vote. Find out who placed where in the #MTVHottest 2019 Top 10 below...
#MTVHottest Summer Superstar 2019 – Top 10
1. BTS - 19,709,352
2. Lady Gaga - 12,757,156
3. BLACKPINK - 3,894,590
4. Ariana Grande - 1824,035,
5. Cardi B - 1,148,798
6. 5 Seconds Of Summer - 693,606
7. Little Mix - 625,253
8. P!nk - 593,864
9. Halsey - 556,166
10. Bruno Mars - 531,642
何も手につけれないよ
たまにだけど嫌になるよ
今が少し怖くなるんだ
でも誰かを救える気もするんだ
君の声は聞こえてる
喧騒の中で時が止まる
君と音で繋がる, woah
目を閉じてみれば
暗闇の中で your light, woah
照らしてくれるから
恐れず歩める you & I, woah
You're my light, you're my light
いつだって
僕の心に差し込む
You're my light, you're my light
どんなに
離れていても届いてる
痛みを知った天使達
傷だらけの翼で飛ぶ through the night
Every time I'm thinking about love
Every time I'm thinking about love
明るいだけの曲は聴きたくはない
孤独と向き合い今を彩りたい
何かを失い何かを得て今日も何か求めてる
そう変わること信じてるんだ
誰だって完璧じゃない
この瞬間さえも意味がある
そして音で繋がる, woah
目を閉じてみれば
暗闇の中で my light, woah
照らしてあげるから
恐れず歩もう you & I, woah
I'm your light, I'm your light
いつだって
君の心に差し込む
I'm your light, I'm your light
どんなに
離れていても届ける
眠れない夜なんて
あり得ないと思ってた
でも嘘じゃないみたいだ
そしてまた get stronger
愛って何だろう？
答えがもしそこにあるなら
すぐ知りたい
I'm breaking down そんな中光が見える
どんな辛い夜さえも朝は来る
乗り越えるんだ未来さえも
もう止まらないよ
幸せの価値なんて自分で決めてしまえばいいんじゃない
そしてまた今日も grow up
でも弱さを見せる時もある
ありのままでいいのさ
もう自分に嘘はつかないで
全て音で繋がる, woah
目を閉じてみれば
暗闇の中で your light, woah
照らしてくれるから
恐れず歩める you & I, woah
You're my light, you're my light
いつだって
僕の心に差し込む
You're my light, you're my light
どんなに
離れていても届いてる
離れていても届いてる