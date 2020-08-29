BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!

Fresh from breaking even more records with the release of their latest single 'Dynamite', K-pop royalty BTS have just been crowned MTV's Hottest Summer Superstars for a second year running!

The group won with a runaway 33.2 million votes and are the first act since One Direction's three year streak from 2013-15 to win the MTV Hottest title than once.

The news also comes a day ahead of the group's highly-anticipated debut performance of 'Dynamite' on the 2020 VMAs tomorrow night (Sunday 30th August).

Taking second place this year with 3.2 million votes is BLACKPINK, who yesterday served us a dose of 'Ice Cream' alongside Selena Gomez, and Ohio duo twenty one pilots take the bronze with over 821,000 votes!

We'd like to say a massive thanks to all the fandoms who got behind their artists this year and took the time to vote. You da best.

Check out how the rest of the #MTVHottest 2020 Top 10 shaped up below...

#MTVHottest Summer Superstar 2020 – Top 10

1. BTS - 33,203,280

2. BLACKPINK - 3,248,886

3. twenty one pilots - 821,499

4. 5 Seconds Of Summer - 491,691

5. Justin Bieber - 470,968

6. Taylor Swift - 320,564

7. Little Mix - 177,863

8. Ariana Grande - 169,133

9. Niall Horan - 152,080

10. Lady Gaga - 124,101