BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!
ARMY you've done it again!
Fresh from breaking even more records with the release of their latest single 'Dynamite', K-pop royalty BTS have just been crowned MTV's Hottest Summer Superstars for a second year running!
The group won with a runaway 33.2 million votes and are the first act since One Direction's three year streak from 2013-15 to win the MTV Hottest title than once.
The news also comes a day ahead of the group's highly-anticipated debut performance of 'Dynamite' on the 2020 VMAs tomorrow night (Sunday 30th August).
Taking second place this year with 3.2 million votes is BLACKPINK, who yesterday served us a dose of 'Ice Cream' alongside Selena Gomez, and Ohio duo twenty one pilots take the bronze with over 821,000 votes!
We'd like to say a massive thanks to all the fandoms who got behind their artists this year and took the time to vote. You da best.
Check out how the rest of the #MTVHottest 2020 Top 10 shaped up below...
#MTVHottest Summer Superstar 2020 – Top 10
1. BTS - 33,203,280
2. BLACKPINK - 3,248,886
3. twenty one pilots - 821,499
4. 5 Seconds Of Summer - 491,691
5. Justin Bieber - 470,968
6. Taylor Swift - 320,564
7. Little Mix - 177,863
8. Ariana Grande - 169,133
9. Niall Horan - 152,080
10. Lady Gaga - 124,101