MTV Hottest

BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!

ARMY you've done it again!

Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 15:55

Fresh from breaking even more records with the release of their latest single 'Dynamite', K-pop royalty BTS have just been crowned MTV's Hottest Summer Superstars for a second year running!

The group won with a runaway 33.2 million votes and are the first act since One Direction's three year streak from 2013-15 to win the MTV Hottest title than once.

The news also comes a day ahead of the group's highly-anticipated debut performance of 'Dynamite' on the 2020 VMAs tomorrow night (Sunday 30th August).

Taking second place this year with 3.2 million votes is BLACKPINK, who yesterday served us a dose of 'Ice Cream' alongside Selena Gomez, and Ohio duo twenty one pilots take the bronze with over 821,000 votes!

We'd like to say a massive thanks to all the fandoms who got behind their artists this year and took the time to vote. You da best.

Check out how the rest of the #MTVHottest 2020 Top 10 shaped up below...

 

#MTVHottest Summer Superstar 2020 – Top 10

1. BTS - 33,203,280
2. BLACKPINK - 3,248,886
3. twenty one pilots - 821,499
4. 5 Seconds Of Summer - 491,691
5. Justin Bieber - 470,968
6. Taylor Swift - 320,564
7. Little Mix - 177,863
8. Ariana Grande - 169,133
9. Niall Horan - 152,080
10. Lady Gaga - 124,101 

BTS (방탄소년단) 'Dynamite' Official MV

Latest News

BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!
Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
How To Watch The 2020 Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Posts An Honest Message To Fans About Body Confidence
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photoshoot In Sweet Message To A Fan
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP
Jacob Elordi Gave 13 Reasons Why Actor Tommy Dorfman A Kiss On Instagram
Get To Know Pa Salieu
Get To Know: Pa Salieu
MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
These Six Questions Will Compare Your Favourite TV Choices With The Nation
Bella Thorne 'Breaks OnlyFans Record' By Allegedly Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Taylor Swift Just Made A Surprise Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show
Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34
Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs

More From MTV Hottest

BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2020: The Contenders
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2019: The Contenders
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is MTV’s Hottest Summer Superstar Of 2018!
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018: The Results!
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Revealed For 2018!
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
MTV Hottest
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018: The Contenders Playlist
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
MTV Hottest
Voting Is Open For MTV’s Hottest Summer Superstar 2018!
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018: The Contenders

Trending Articles

BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Jacob Elordi Gave 13 Reasons Why Actor Tommy Dorfman A Kiss On Instagram
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal