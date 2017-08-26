Lady Gaga Is Your MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Of 2017!

In another fiercely contest voting battle EVER, Little Monsters around the world have spoken and crowned Lady Gaga as this year’s MTV Hottest Summer Superstar!

The ‘Born This Way’ superstar knocked it out of the park, beating the likes of Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and last year's winner Fifth Harmony by more than double the votes of her nearest rival.

With over 65 MILLION votes for Gaga (ooh la la!) there was very little competition in the end, as she received 40 million more votes than second place’s Zara Larsson and an incredible 50 million more than the Biebs!

The 2017 #MTVHottest competition received an insane 194 million votes!

It’s been a crazy campaign to watch and we can’t thank you guys enough for supporting your faves and making this pop star battle so much fun. You can geek out at all the numbers below and see where your idols ended up:

#MTVHottest Summer Superstar 2017 - The Top 10

1. Lady Gaga - 65,585,228 votes

2. Zara Larsson - 25,523,559 votes

3. Justin Bieber - 15,357,277 votes

4. Fifth Harmony - 10,566,541 votes

5. Nicki Minaj - 7,635,596 votes

6. Camila Cabello - 5,490,088 votes

7. Lana Del Rey - 4,321,512 votes

8. Clean Bandit - 4,004,291 votes

9. Harry Styles - 3,910,408 votes

10. ZAYN - 3,811,689 votes

By Ross McNeilage

