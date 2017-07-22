MTV Hottest

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Can Fifth Harmony win the title for a second year? That's up to you...

Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 18:00

The fiercest fandom battle returns for another year - MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017 is back!

We've selected 50 of the hottest artists around right now who we think are equally deserving of the #MTVHottest title, but ultimately the decision is in YOUR hands.

Reigning champs Fifth Harmony return to defend their title, however this year they'll face competition from former member Camila Cabello who's in the running as a solo artist.

Plus this year marks the first year all the original One Direction boys battle it out as solo artists too! 1D were Hottest champs from 2013-2015 before they took their hiatus. Will one of them claim victory and do the Directioners proud once more?

We'll find out when the winner is revealed on MTV Music on 26th August!

In the meantime, let voting commence. Here's your 50 contenders...

MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017: The Contenders

To vote, simply tweet #MTVHottest followed by the name of the contender you want to support and then check out their progress on our live leaderboard which returns once more at mtv.co.uk/hottest.

