The Ladies Battle It Out As Lady Gaga and Zara Larsson Lead MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017

Will Camila Cabello overtake Fifth Harmony? Which One Direction boy will come out on top? You can decide...

Monday, July 31, 2017 - 15:36

It’s been nine days since the MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017 competition kicked off and you guys have already voted over 65 MILLION times - and the leader board is heating up!

Lady Gaga is currently the Queen of #MTVHottest as she leads the way with over 17 million votes - an astonishing 12 million more than Zara Larsson, who is sitting in second place right now.

While the Little Monsters have been tweeting like crazy this year, Zara's fans will no doubt be voting even more after the 'So Good' singer tweeted about the title last night.

It’s clear that Gaga and Zara's fans mean business this year, so where are the Harmonizers who voted Fifth Harmony to the top last year?!

Not to worry… the girl group are currently third with 5 million tweets and counting, so they might reclaim their title for 2017. Well, so long as ex-bandmate Camila Cabello doesn’t overtake them…

The ‘Crying In The Club’ singer is sneaking up on her old bandmates with 4.3 million votes so far and is just ONE place behind them.

Fifth Harmony isn’t the only band in competition as the One Direction boys battle it out for that coveted top spot - and the results so far might surprise you!

Getty

Louis Tomlinson is leading in eighth place with 2.2 million votes, while Harry, Zayn and Liam are VERY close to each other taking up spots 10-12.

The lovely Niall Horan is the 1D with the fewest votes at number 17, although now that he’s hit the 1 million mark he could catch up in no time.

No matter which boy comes out on top, they might have a hard time beating the girls because the ladies in pop are running the leader board this year!

To vote for your favourite Summer Superstar simply tweet the name with #MTVHottest! Be careful who you choose, there’s 50 contenders to pick from…

