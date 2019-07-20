Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed

MTV Hottest Summer Superstar is back! The biggest music stunt of the summer returns for a seventh year, pitting 2019's hottest stars against each other in a battle for your votes.

We've picked 50 artists worthy of the title and we're placing the power in your hands to pick this year's winner.

Selena Gomez took the crown in 2018, but who will will reign supreme for 2019? That's up to you...

Former #MTVHottest Winners

2018: Selena Gomez

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Fifth Harmony

2015: One Direction

2014: One Direction

2013: One Direction

To vote, simply tweet #MTVHottest followed by the name of the contender you want to support and then watch them go head-to-head on our live leaderboard at mtv.co.uk/hottest.

This year’s winner will be revealed on MTV Music on Saturday 24th August but first you need to know who to vote for...

Here's this year’s MTV Hottest Summer Superstar contenders: