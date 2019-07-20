Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
The biggest music stunt of the summer is BACK!
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar is back! The biggest music stunt of the summer returns for a seventh year, pitting 2019's hottest stars against each other in a battle for your votes.
We've picked 50 artists worthy of the title and we're placing the power in your hands to pick this year's winner.
Selena Gomez took the crown in 2018, but who will will reign supreme for 2019? That's up to you...
Former #MTVHottest Winners
2018: Selena Gomez
2017: Lady Gaga
2016: Fifth Harmony
2015: One Direction
2014: One Direction
2013: One Direction
To vote, simply tweet #MTVHottest followed by the name of the contender you want to support and then watch them go head-to-head on our live leaderboard at mtv.co.uk/hottest.
This year’s winner will be revealed on MTV Music on Saturday 24th August but first you need to know who to vote for...
Here's this year’s MTV Hottest Summer Superstar contenders: