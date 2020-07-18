Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed

It's that time again: MTV Hottest Summer Superstar is back!

The biggest music stunt of the summer returns for the eighth year, and the competition is hotter than ever as 50 artists battle for the title. Who decides? It's all up to YOU!

BTS took the crown for the first time in 2019. If they won two years in a row then they'd be the first artist to be voted #MTVHottest Summer Superstar more than once since One Direction.

One Direction won for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015, making them the record-holders for most years as MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar.

Past #MTVHottest Winners

2019: BTS

2018: Selena Gomez

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Fifth Harmony

2015: One Direction

2014: One Direction

2013: One Direction

To vote, simply tweet #MTVHottest followed by the name of the contender you're voting for.

Unlike previous years, there is not a live leaderboard to keep track of. Instead, we'll be giving updates on Twitter @MTVMusicUK so make sure you're following the progress there.

It's the eighth year, we had to spice things up, y'know?

You can vote until 10am on Monday 24th August, and the winner will be announced on MTV Music on Saturday 29th August. First, you need to know who to vote for...

Introducing this year's MTV Hottest Summer Superstar contenders:

TERMS FOR HOTTEST SUMMER SUPERSTAR 2020 TWITTER VOTING

Voting Opens At 7pm (BST) On 18 July 2020 and closes At 10am (BST) on 24 August 2020. Any votes received outside of this period will not be counted.

Voters' tweets must contain the hashtag #MTVHottest followed by the artist they are voting for.

Voters may retweet as many times as they wish.

MTV reserves the absolute right to discount any votes that contravene the voting mechanism, or any tweets that contain anything offensive, sexually explicit or suggestive in nature, blasphemous, politically motivated, defamatory or otherwise illegal in any way.

By tweeting their votes, voters agree to abide by Twitter's Terms Of Use, as well as MTV's website Terms, Mobile Terms Of Use, Cookie Policy And Privacy Policy.