Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed

Can BTS win the biggest summer music stunt for a second year?

Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 19:00

It's that time again: MTV Hottest Summer Superstar is back!

The biggest music stunt of the summer returns for the eighth year, and the competition is hotter than ever as 50 artists battle for the title. Who decides? It's all up to YOU!

BTS took the crown for the first time in 2019. If they won two years in a row then they'd be the first artist to be voted #MTVHottest Summer Superstar more than once since One Direction.

One Direction won for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015, making them the record-holders for most years as MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar.

Past #MTVHottest Winners

2019: BTS
2018: Selena Gomez
2017: Lady Gaga
2016: Fifth Harmony
2015: One Direction
2014: One Direction
2013: One Direction

To vote, simply tweet #MTVHottest followed by the name of the contender you're voting for.

Unlike previous years, there is not a live leaderboard to keep track of. Instead, we'll be giving updates on Twitter @MTVMusicUK so make sure you're following the progress there.

It's the eighth year, we had to spice things up, y'know?

You can vote until 10am on Monday 24th August, and the winner will be announced on MTV Music on Saturday 29th August. First, you need to know who to vote for...

Introducing this year's MTV Hottest Summer Superstar contenders:

MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2020: The Contenders

  • To vote for 5 Seconds Of Summer, tweet ‘#MTVHottest 5 Seconds Of Summer’
    1 of 50
  • To vote for Aitch, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Aitch’
    2 of 50
  • To vote for AJ Tracey, tweet ‘#MTVHottest AJ Tracey’
    3 of 50
  • To vote for Anne-Marie, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Anne-Marie’
    4 of 50
  • To vote for Ariana Grande, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Ariana Grande’
    5 of 50
  • To vote for Ava Max, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Ava Max’
    6 of 50
  • To vote for Beyoncé, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Beyoncé’
    7 of 50
  • To vote for Billie Eilish, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Billie Eilish’
    8 of 50
  • To vote for BLACKPINK, tweet ‘#MTVHottest BLACKPINK’
    9 of 50
  • To vote for BTS, tweet ‘#MTVHottest BTS’
    10 of 50
  • To vote for Calvin Harris, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Calvin Harris’
    11 of 50
  • To vote for Camila Cabello, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Camila Cabello’
    12 of 50
  • To vote for DaBaby, tweet ‘#MTVHottest DaBaby’
    13 of 50
  • To vote for Dave, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Dave’
    14 of 50
  • To vote for Doja Cat, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Doja Cat’
    15 of 50
  • To vote for Drake, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Drake’
    16 of 50
  • To vote for Dua Lipa, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Dua Lipa’
    17 of 50
  • To vote for Ed Sheeran, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Ed Sheeran’
    18 of 50
  • To vote for Ellie Goulding, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Ellie Goulding’
    19 of 50
  • To vote for Halsey, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Halsey’
    20 of 50
  • To vote for Harry Styles, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Harry Styles’
    21 of 50
  • To vote for Jax Jones, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Jax Jones’
    22 of 50
  • To vote for Jonas Brothers, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Jonas Brothers’
    23 of 50
  • To vote for Justin Bieber, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Justin Bieber’
    24 of 50
  • To vote for Katy Perry, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Katy Perry’
    25 of 50
  • To vote for Khalid, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Khalid’
    26 of 50
  • To vote for KSI, tweet ‘#MTVHottest KSI’
    27 of 50
  • To vote for Lady Gaga, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Lady Gaga’
    28 of 50
  • To vote for Lewis Capaldi, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Lewis Capaldi’
    29 of 50
  • To vote for Little Mix, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Little Mix’
    30 of 50
  • To vote for Lizzo, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Lizzo’
    31 of 50
  • To vote for Mabel, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Mabel’
    32 of 50
  • To vote for Megan Thee Stallion, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Megan Thee Stallion’
    33 of 50
  • To vote for Niall Horan, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Niall Horan’
    34 of 50
  • To vote for Post Malone, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Post Malone’
    35 of 50
  • To vote for Rihanna, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Rihanna’
    36 of 50
  • To vote for Rita Ora, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Rita Ora’
    37 of 50
  • To vote for Roddy Ricch, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Roddy Ricch’
    38 of 50
  • To vote for Rosalía, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Rosalía’
    39 of 50
  • To vote for Sam Smith, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Sam Smith’
    40 of 50
  • To vote for Selena Gomez, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Selena Gomez’
    41 of 50
  • To vote for Stormzy, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Stormzy’
    42 of 50
  • To vote for Taylor Swift, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Taylor Swift’
    43 of 50
  • To vote for The 1975, tweet ‘#MTVHottest The 1975’
    44 of 50
  • To vote for The Weeknd, tweet ‘#MTVHottest The Weeknd’
    45 of 50
  • To vote for Travis Scott, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Travis Scott’
    46 of 50
  • To vote for Twenty One Pilots, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Twenty One Pilots’
    47 of 50
  • To vote for Young T & Bugsey, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Young T & Bugsey’
    48 of 50
  • To vote for YUNGBLUD, tweet ‘#MTVHottest YUNGBLUD’
    49 of 50
  • To vote for Zara Larsson, tweet ‘#MTVHottest Zara Larsson’
    50 of 50

TERMS FOR HOTTEST SUMMER SUPERSTAR 2020 TWITTER VOTING

Voting Opens At 7pm (BST) On 18 July 2020 and closes At 10am (BST) on 24 August 2020. Any votes received outside of this period will not be counted.

Voters' tweets must contain the hashtag #MTVHottest followed by the artist they are voting for.

Voters may retweet as many times as they wish.

MTV reserves the absolute right to discount any votes that contravene the voting mechanism, or any tweets that contain anything offensive, sexually explicit or suggestive in nature, blasphemous, politically motivated, defamatory or otherwise illegal in any way.

By tweeting their votes, voters agree to abide by Twitter's Terms Of Use, as well as MTV's website Terms, Mobile Terms Of Use, Cookie Policy And Privacy Policy.

