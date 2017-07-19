MTV Meets SWMRS, The Switched-On Punk Rockers You Need To Know

Why did SWMRS drop the vowels in their name? "When you search 'swimmers' you only get photos of Michael Phelps and semen, so we were like, 'something's gotta change!' We're sick of seeing pictures of little swimmers!"

Fair.

SWMRS are Max and Cole Becker, Joey Armstrong and Seb Mueller, a band whose roots started at the tender age of four but got a kickstart into being after a viewing of the classic Jack Black movie School Of Rock.

Credit: Alice Baxley

Having started out recording demos in Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's basement (drummer Joey's his son FYI) the punk rockers are now signed to Fueled By Ramen, home to Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and more recently All Time Low. But SWMRS insist that rubbing shoulders with the big players won't affect their ethos:

"At the end of the day we’re an independent band and we got signed to a major label because we’re an independent band," Cole said, "so if that changed our perception of ourselves then we would no longer be an independent band."

We got to know the foursome that little bit better in our latest MTV Meets, which you can watch below!

To find out when you can see the guys performing live, head to swmrs.com.