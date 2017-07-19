MTV Meets

MTV Meets SWMRS, The Switched-On Punk Rockers You Need To Know

We grab a moment with the California rockers to find out why they do what they do...

Mike Pell
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 11:00

Why did SWMRS drop the vowels in their name? "When you search 'swimmers' you only get photos of Michael Phelps and semen, so we were like, 'something's gotta change!' We're sick of seeing pictures of little swimmers!"

Fair.

SWMRS are Max and Cole Becker, Joey Armstrong and Seb Mueller, a band whose roots started at the tender age of four but got a kickstart into being after a viewing of the classic Jack Black movie School Of Rock.

Credit: Alice Baxley

Having started out recording demos in Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's basement (drummer Joey's his son FYI) the punk rockers are now signed to Fueled By Ramen, home to Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and more recently All Time Low. But SWMRS insist that rubbing shoulders with the big players won't affect their ethos:

"At the end of the day we’re an independent band and we got signed to a major label because we’re an independent band," Cole said, "so if that changed our perception of ourselves then we would no longer be an independent band."

We got to know the foursome that little bit better in our latest MTV Meets, which you can watch below!

WATCH MTV MEETS SWMRS BELOW:

WATCH THEIR MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'PALM TREES' HERE:

To find out when you can see the guys performing live, head to swmrs.com.

Latest News

The Internet Can't Get Over This Beyoncé Wax Figure That Looks Nothing Like Beyoncé

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Rita Ora Wants to Collaborate with BFF Miley Cyrus And We Can't Stop Thinking About It

Harry Styles chats about his four nipples.

Harry Styles Confirms His Four Nipples Are Still Alive And Well

MTV Meets SWMRS, The Switched-On Punk Rockers You Need To Know

These Are The Best Waterparks In The World (& We Want To Go Now)

Sophie Kasaei On Being Told To 'Kill Herself' By Vile Trolls

This Arianator Just Ate a Chilli Every Time Ariana Grande Said Um in Her AMA Speech

Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals why her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Series 2 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals The Reason Why She’s Called Off Engagement To Fiancé Dylan Siggers

8 Reasons Pittsburgh Is The Best US City Getaway You’ve Never Thought Of

Andrew Garfield Insists His Comments About Being A Gay Man Were Taken Out Of Context

Is Blac Chyna Set 'To Destroy' The Kardashians With Secrets That Rob Told Her?

Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa Join Justin Bieber on Tour

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Emotional Children's Hospital Visit

Kylie Jenner unveils her uncanny new waxwork.

Kylie Jenner’s New Waxwork Is So Realistic It Fooled Her Entire Family

The View From Novotel Canary Wharf

London's Best, Most Mind-blowing Rooftop Bars

The Best No Sweat Makeup For Summer

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

The Best Stick Makeup Products To Chuck In Your Hand Luggage

More From MTV Meets

Music

MTV Meets SWMRS, The Switched-On Punk Rockers You Need To Know

MTV Meets

MTV Meets: SWMRS

Gallant
Music

MTV Meets Gallant, A Very Different R&B Artist

MTV Meets

MTV Meets Gallant

Life

MTV Meets: Bath Rugby

MTV Meets

MTV Meets: Bath Rugby

MTV's Christmas Ad-Vine-T Countdown: December 13th with Tinashe

Music

MTV Meets: Joey Bada$$

Music

Welcome To The Dungeon - MTV Meets: Future

MTV Meets

MTV Meets: Future

Music

"I Use Champagne As A Medium" - MTV Meets: Zebra Katz

Music

MTV Meets: Tinashe

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

TV Shows

Who Is Leonie McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Sam Scott talks about his relationship with Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Opens Up About Failed Six Month Romance With The 'Psycho' Geordie Shore Star Ahead Of Ex On The Beach Debut - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Goes In On Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell: "No-One Wants To See That S**t"

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Celebrity

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other