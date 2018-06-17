MTV Movie & TV Awards

All The Outfits From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet

The 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale casts were out in force.

Linds Foley
Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 11:22

ICYMI, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are back for 2018 and while we know you're waiting to find out exactly who won what inside the big awards show, we're also going to need to talk about the stellar red carpet style happening out front.

Because with everyone from Kim Kardashian, Chadwick Boseman and hostest with the mostess Tiffany Haddish in attendance, there is some serious outfit game to wrap your eyeballs around.

Hit play on the video below to see the nominations and categories for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018...

And that's before we even get to the likes of the casts of 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale, Glow, IT and Stranger Things - all of who turned up looking super slick. Particular shout out to Dylan Minnette, who was rocking grungy rockstar style, and Katherine Langford, who looked vampier than Edward Cullen hanging out at an emo night.

But don't take our word for it - just check out all the looks below already.

Best Dressed Celebs | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

  • Tommy Dorfman
    Getty
    1 of 43
  • Kim Kardashian West
    Getty
    2 of 43
  • Lili Reinhart
    Getty
    3 of 43
  • Dylan Minnette
    Getty
    4 of 43
  • Chadwick Boseman
    Getty
    5 of 43
  • Travis Mills and Madelaine Petsch
    Getty
    6 of 43
  • Tessa Thompson
    Getty
    7 of 43
  • Keiynan Lonsdale
    Getty
    8 of 43
  • Katherine Langford
    Getty
    9 of 43
  • Michael B. Jordan
    Getty
    10 of 43
  • Tiffany Haddish
    Getty
    11 of 43
  • Zendaya
    Getty
    12 of 43
  • Cami Mendes
    Getty
    13 of 43
  • Halsey
    Getty
    14 of 43
  • Francia Raisa
    Getty
    15 of 43
  • Nick Jonas
    Getty
    16 of 43
  • Riverdale's Lochlyn Munro, Madchen Amick, and Hart Denton
    Getty
    17 of 43
  • King Princess
    Getty
    18 of 43
  • Alison Brie
    Getty
    19 of 43
  • Devin Druid
    Getty
    20 of 43
  • Justin Prentice
    Getty
    21 of 43
  • Chris Pratt
    Getty
    22 of 43
  • Alisha Boe
    Getty
    23 of 43
  • Mandy Moore
    Getty
    24 of 43
  • Olivia Munn
    Getty
    25 of 43
  • Brandon Flynn
    Getty
    26 of 43
  • Chloe and Halle
    Getty
    27 of 43
  • Farrah Abraham
    Getty
    28 of 43
  • Ross Butler
    Getty
    29 of 43
  • Manny Mua
    Getty
    30 of 43
  • Miles Heizer
    Getty
    31 of 43
  • Ajiona Alexus
    Getty
    32 of 43
  • Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo
    Getty
    33 of 43
  • The cast of IT
    Getty
    34 of 43
  • Lil Yachty
    Getty
    35 of 43
  • Jay'La Milan (L) and BlameitonKway
    Getty
    36 of 43
  • Christian Navarro
    Getty
    37 of 43
  • EJ Johnson
    Getty
    38 of 43
  • The cast of Stranger Things
    Getty
    39 of 43
  • Aubrey Plaza
    Getty
    40 of 43
  • Yara Shahidi
    Getty
    41 of 43
  • Liza Koshy
    Getty
    42 of 43
  • Justina Valentine
    Getty
    43 of 43

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air in the USA on Monday 18 June 2018 at 9pm ET/PT

