Love Simon’s Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale Win Best Kiss At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

Best Kiss is everyone’s favourite Golden Popcorn at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, right? And this year, 2018, saw the award go to one of the cutest on-screen couples we’ve seen in a long time: Love, Simon’s Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale.

Yup, the Ferris wheel kiss to end all Ferris wheel kisses took home the gold, but not before Keiynan Lonsdale delivered a beautiful and powerful acceptance speech.

"To every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses," said Keiynan, after collecting the award from the cast of 13 Reasons Why. "You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and believe in magic. You can live your dreams and you can be yourself. Thank you so much."

We cried watching Love, Simon and now we’re crying again. Thank YOU so much, Keiynan.

