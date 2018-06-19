MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: 10 Of The Best Moments

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 are over and we can’t quite believe how much magic happened during the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. With Tiffany Haddish playing host and Black Panther and Stranger Things among the big winners on the night, it wasn’t just the trophies that were sparkling, but also every single star who attended the show.

Here are just 10 of the best moments from this year’s ceremony:

1. We’ve already mentioned it a zillion times, but Tiffany Haddish’s opening monologue was truly brilliant

Getty

Recap it in full here.

2. Ditto Keiynan Lonsdale’s acceptance speech for the Best Kiss award

Getty

While his Love, Simon co-star Nick Robinson was sadly absent from the show, Keiynan made up for it with a powerful speech on self-love and living your truth. Check it out here.

3. The return of Tiffany’s Alexander McQueen dress

Getty

Most celebs struggle with wearing an outfit twice, but not Tiffany, who has now worn her beloved McQueen gown four times (that we know about). Well it DID cost $4,000.

4. Kristen Bell’s avo toast face tattoo

If Post Malone can get his tiredness tattooed on his face, Kristen Bell can do the same with everyone’s favourite brunch food: avocado toast. We *think* it’s a temp…

5. When Tiffany dressed as Meghan Markle

Getty

“She from my hood, I had to represent.”

6. When Millie Bobby Brown stood up to bullies everywhere

“Landing the role of Eleven in @Stranger_Things has changed my life.” Congratulations to Millie Bobby Brown for winning Best Performance in a Show ❤️| Tune into the #MTVAwards right now on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dRODnOPKDz — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

She might not have made it to the ceremony due to her injured kneecap, but – while accepting the award for Best Performance In A Show via video – Millie Bobby Brown was sure to address the trolls who recently created homophobic memes using photos of her.

“Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even for the adults too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught if you don’t have anything nice to say just don’t say it,” said Millie. “There should be no space in this world for bullying and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

7. When the Losers’ Club became the Winners’ Club

Getty

Congratulations to the cast of IT who won the Golden Popcorn for Best On-screen Team!

8. So. Much. Chris. Pratt.

Getty

He got a shout out in Tiffany’s opening monologue and then he picked up the Generation Award, so Chris Pratt had plenty of screen time – not least when he taught the world how to poop at a party.

Talking through his nine rules during his acceptance speech, Chris got to number seven (sadly not number two) when things turned to the toilet.

“If you have to poop at a party, but you’re embarrassed because you’re going to stink up the bathroom, just do what I do,” he began. “Lock the door, sit down, get all of the pee out first. And then, once all the pee is done, poop, flush, boom! You minimise the amount of time that the poop’s touching the air. Because if you poop first, it takes you longer to pee and then you’re peeing on top of it, stirring up the poop particles, create a cloud, goes out, then everyone at the party will know that you pooped. Just trust me, it’s science.”

9. When Chadwick Boseman reminded us who the real heroes are

Getty

Accepting his award for Best Hero, the Black Panther star praised his chosen guest for the evening, James Shaw Jr. Back in April, James disarmed a man who opened fire on a Tennessee Waffle House and saved multiple lives.

10. When Lena Waithe received her Trailblazer Award

Getty

In one of the most heartfelt speeches of the night, Lena – the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing a comedy series (Master Of None) and an LGBTQ activitist – paid tribute to the trailblazers who have gone before her.

Telling the audience to watch 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning, which focuses on 1980s drag balls in New York City, Lena said, "It introduced me to trailblazers such as Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, Angie Xtravaganza, and Willi Ninja, just to name a few. Tonight, I want to share this award with them. I want to do what we, as a society, should’ve done a long time ago, and that’s to give them the glory and the shine they deserve."

