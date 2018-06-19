MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Full Winners List

Which of your favourite movies and TV shows took home the Golden Popcorn this year?

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 01:30

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 was a night of big wins for many; Black Panther took home the coveted Best Movie award, while Stranger Things won the Golden Popcorn for Best Show. But there were plenty more trophies where those came from – check out the full list of winners below!

BEST MOVIE

WINNER: Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

BEST SHOW

WINNER: Stranger Things

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST KISS

WINNER: Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

WINNER: IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Jay-Z’s Footnotes for 4:44

The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES/ FRANCHISE

WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

WINNER: Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to Every Breath You Take)

Black-ish (Cast performs Freedom)
Girls Trip (Dance Battle)
Love, Simon (I Wanna Dance With Somebody dream sequence)
Riverdale (Cast performs A Night We’ll Never Forget)
The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing Rewrite the Stars)
This is Us (Kate sings Landslide)
Call Me By Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)

GENERATION AWARD

WINNER: Chris Pratt

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

WINNER: Lena Waithe

Watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 on Tuesday 19th June at 8pm BST, only on MTV

Best Celeb Hair And Beauty | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

  • Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan proving that matching your red eye makeup to your dress is a smoking hot trend.
  • Winged eyeliner as sharp as Cheryl Blossom's tongue for Madelaine Petsch.
  • Contour and highlight goals from Zendaya.
  • So much brow inspo from Chloe and Halle's flawless arches.
  • Loving the glossy nude lip and ballerina bun from Liza Koshy.
  • The softest loose updo is given a bit of edge with a slick of fiery under eyeliner from Ajiona Alexus.
  • Ultimate vampiness being served by Katherine Langford's smokey eyes and pinkish lip.
  • A fittingly 80s topknot from Glow star Alison Brie.
  • Flawless skin with just a hint of pink (or should it be pynk?) on Tessa Thompson's eyes.
  • Makeup perfection as always from Manny MUA.
  • The most major Goldilocks ponytail from hostess Tiffany Haddish.
  • Keeping it pared back, Lili Reinhart is working peachy summer skin, boy brows and loose beachy waves.
  • The most gloriously OTT look from Keiynan Lonsdale (heads up, we're stealing this for festival season)
  • Stranger Things' Sadie Sink working the most gorgeous beachy waves and a touch of blush on the cheek.
  • A little sparkle at the inner corner of Tommy Dorfman's eyes to make them pop.
  • Perfect winged eyeliner and old school smokey eyes for Cami Mendes.
  • Glossy locks Harry Styles would be jealous of from King Princess.
  • A pop of metallic blue eyeshadow for Yara Shahidi.
  • Kim Kardashian showing off that flawless skin no doubt enhance by KKW Beauty.
  • A ponytail worthy of a 1st place rosette for Halsey.
Best Dressed Celebs | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

  • Tommy Dorfman
  • Kim Kardashian West
  • Lili Reinhart
  • Dylan Minnette
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • Travis Mills and Madelaine Petsch
  • Tessa Thompson
  • Keiynan Lonsdale
  • Katherine Langford
  • Michael B. Jordan
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Zendaya
  • Cami Mendes
  • Halsey
  • Francia Raisa
  • Nick Jonas
  • Riverdale's Lochlyn Munro, Madchen Amick, and Hart Denton
  • King Princess
  • Alison Brie
  • Devin Druid
  • Justin Prentice
  • Chris Pratt
  • Alisha Boe
  • Mandy Moore
  • Olivia Munn
  • Brandon Flynn
  • Chloe and Halle
  • Farrah Abraham
  • Ross Butler
  • Manny Mua
  • Miles Heizer
  • Ajiona Alexus
  • Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo
  • The cast of IT
  • Lil Yachty
  • Jay'La Milan (L) and BlameitonKway
  • Christian Navarro
  • EJ Johnson
  • The cast of Stranger Things
  • Aubrey Plaza
  • Yara Shahidi
  • Liza Koshy
  • Justina Valentine
