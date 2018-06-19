MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Full Winners List

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 was a night of big wins for many; Black Panther took home the coveted Best Movie award, while Stranger Things won the Golden Popcorn for Best Show. But there were plenty more trophies where those came from – check out the full list of winners below!

BEST MOVIE

Getty

WINNER: Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

BEST SHOW

Getty

WINNER: Stranger Things

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Getty

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN

Getty

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST KISS

Getty

WINNER: Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Getty

WINNER: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

Getty

WINNER: IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Getty

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER

Getty

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Getty

WINNER: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Jay-Z’s Footnotes for 4:44

The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES/ FRANCHISE

Getty

WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

WINNER: Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to Every Breath You Take)

Black-ish (Cast performs Freedom)

Girls Trip (Dance Battle)

Love, Simon (I Wanna Dance With Somebody dream sequence)

Riverdale (Cast performs A Night We’ll Never Forget)

The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing Rewrite the Stars)

This is Us (Kate sings Landslide)

Call Me By Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)

GENERATION AWARD

Getty

WINNER: Chris Pratt

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Getty

WINNER: Lena Waithe

Watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 on Tuesday 19th June at 8pm BST, only on MTV

Best Celeb Hair And Beauty | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Getty 1 of 20

Getty 2 of 20

Getty 3 of 20

Getty 4 of 20

Getty 5 of 20

Getty 6 of 20

Getty 7 of 20

Getty 8 of 20

Getty 9 of 20

Getty 10 of 20

Getty 11 of 20

Getty 12 of 20

Getty 13 of 20

Getty 14 of 20

Getty 15 of 20

Getty 16 of 20

Getty 17 of 20

Getty 18 of 20

Getty 19 of 20

Getty 20 of 20





































