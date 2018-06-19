The Cast Of Riverdale Celebrates Gender Equality At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch presented the award for Best Performance In A Show…
Unlike many awards shows, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are entirely genderless, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by the cast of Riverdale. Taking to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch presented the Golden Popcorn for Best Performance In A Show.
“There’s a reason this show is special,” began Camila, aka Riverdale’s Veronica Lodge. “All other awards shows divide categories into male and female, but not here.”
“That’s right, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are completely genderless,” continued Lili, aka Betty Cooper, as the audience erupted into cheers.
“Which means we’re celebrating equality over division and recognising there is no separation when it comes to talent,” added Madelaine, who plays Cheryl Blossom in the hit Netflix Original.
“And I’m thrilled to say four of the five nominees for this next award are women,” said Camila.
As it happened, one of those four women won the Golden Popcorn, with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown taking home the gold. Sadly Millie couldn’t make it to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, due to a kneecap injury, but she did send a video message and stood up to bullies in the process.
“Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even for the adults too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught if you don’t have anything nice to say just don’t say it. There should be no space in this world for bullying and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”
Millie recently deleted her Twitter account after images of her were used in homophobic memes, but we’re glad to see her addressing the haters head on and delighting her fans in the process.
Get well soon, Millie!
Best Dressed Celebs | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
-
Getty1 of 43
-
Getty2 of 43
-
Getty3 of 43
-
Getty4 of 43
-
Getty5 of 43
-
Getty6 of 43
-
Getty7 of 43
-
Getty8 of 43
-
Getty9 of 43
-
Getty10 of 43
-
Getty11 of 43
-
Getty12 of 43
-
Getty13 of 43
-
Getty14 of 43
-
Getty15 of 43
-
Getty16 of 43
-
Getty17 of 43
-
Getty18 of 43
-
Getty19 of 43
-
Getty20 of 43
-
Getty21 of 43
-
Getty22 of 43
-
Getty23 of 43
-
Getty24 of 43
-
Getty25 of 43
-
Getty26 of 43
-
Getty27 of 43
-
Getty28 of 43
-
Getty29 of 43
-
Getty30 of 43
-
Getty31 of 43
-
Getty32 of 43
-
Getty33 of 43
-
Getty34 of 43
-
Getty35 of 43
-
Getty36 of 43
-
Getty37 of 43
-
Getty38 of 43
-
Getty39 of 43
-
Getty40 of 43
-
Getty41 of 43
-
Getty42 of 43
-
Getty43 of 43
Best Celeb Hair And Beauty | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
-
Getty1 of 20
-
Getty2 of 20
-
Getty3 of 20
-
Getty4 of 20
-
Getty5 of 20
-
Getty6 of 20
-
Getty7 of 20
-
Getty8 of 20
-
Getty9 of 20
-
Getty10 of 20
-
Getty11 of 20
-
Getty12 of 20
-
Getty13 of 20
-
Getty14 of 20
-
Getty15 of 20
-
Getty16 of 20
-
Getty17 of 20
-
Getty18 of 20
-
Getty19 of 20
-
Getty20 of 20