The Cast Of Riverdale Celebrates Gender Equality At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

Unlike many awards shows, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are entirely genderless, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by the cast of Riverdale. Taking to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch presented the Golden Popcorn for Best Performance In A Show.

Getty

“There’s a reason this show is special,” began Camila, aka Riverdale’s Veronica Lodge. “All other awards shows divide categories into male and female, but not here.”

“That’s right, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are completely genderless,” continued Lili, aka Betty Cooper, as the audience erupted into cheers.

“Which means we’re celebrating equality over division and recognising there is no separation when it comes to talent,” added Madelaine, who plays Cheryl Blossom in the hit Netflix Original.

“And I’m thrilled to say four of the five nominees for this next award are women,” said Camila.

As it happened, one of those four women won the Golden Popcorn, with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown taking home the gold. Sadly Millie couldn’t make it to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, due to a kneecap injury, but she did send a video message and stood up to bullies in the process.

“Landing the role of Eleven in @Stranger_Things has changed my life.” Congratulations to Millie Bobby Brown for winning Best Performance in a Show ❤️| Tune into the #MTVAwards right now on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dRODnOPKDz — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

“Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even for the adults too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught if you don’t have anything nice to say just don’t say it. There should be no space in this world for bullying and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

Millie recently deleted her Twitter account after images of her were used in homophobic memes, but we’re glad to see her addressing the haters head on and delighting her fans in the process.

Get well soon, Millie!

Best Dressed Celebs | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Getty 1 of 43

Getty 2 of 43

Getty 3 of 43

Getty 4 of 43

Getty 5 of 43

Getty 6 of 43

Getty 7 of 43

Getty 8 of 43

Getty 9 of 43

Getty 10 of 43

Getty 11 of 43

Getty 12 of 43

Getty 13 of 43

Getty 14 of 43

Getty 15 of 43

Getty 16 of 43

Getty 17 of 43

Getty 18 of 43

Getty 19 of 43

Getty 20 of 43

Getty 21 of 43

Getty 22 of 43

Getty 23 of 43

Getty 24 of 43

Getty 25 of 43

Getty 26 of 43

Getty 27 of 43

Getty 28 of 43

Getty 29 of 43

Getty 30 of 43

Getty 31 of 43

Getty 32 of 43

Getty 33 of 43

Getty 34 of 43

Getty 35 of 43

Getty 36 of 43

Getty 37 of 43

Getty 38 of 43

Getty 39 of 43

Getty 40 of 43

Getty 41 of 43

Getty 42 of 43

Getty 43 of 43



















































































