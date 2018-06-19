Tiffany Haddish Parodies A Pregnant Cardi B At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

Tiffany Haddish fit a lot into the opening sequence of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018. Not only did our host pay a visit to Wakanda and poke a little fun at the Kardashians, but she also parodied Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow. And Cardi B’s baby bump.

Getty

Hitting the stage in a dress that was almost identical to the one Cardi wore when she revealed her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live earlier this year, Tiffany paid homage to the rapper in a way that only she can. Let’s not forget this isn’t the first time she’s impersonated Cardi.

Back in 2017, Tiffany hosted SNL, making history as the first African American female comedian to do so. As part of her duties Tiffany posed as Cardi, while Chris Redd played her fiancé, Offset. The duo pretended to audition for the roles of Timon and Pumba in the upcoming Lion King remake, which Cardi fully approved of, writing on Instagram, “That one time me and @offsetyrn audition for The Lion King ?????????…. @tiffanyhaddish you killing it girl !!! #saturdaynightlive.”

It’s safe to say Tiffany and Cardi stan each other pretty hard, with Tiffany even telling Marie Claire she wants Bodak Yellow played at her funeral. “‘Little b***h you can’t f**k with me...’ That funeral would be a straight party,” said the comedian. “I want people to be celebrating the life I lived, not mourning it.”

