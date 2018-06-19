MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish Parodies A Pregnant Cardi B At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

It’s Bodak Yellow as you’ve never seen it before…

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 04:02

Tiffany Haddish fit a lot into the opening sequence of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018. Not only did our host pay a visit to Wakanda and poke a little fun at the Kardashians, but she also parodied Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow. And Cardi B’s baby bump.

Getty

Hitting the stage in a dress that was almost identical to the one Cardi wore when she revealed her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live earlier this year, Tiffany paid homage to the rapper in a way that only she can. Let’s not forget this isn’t the first time she’s impersonated Cardi. 

Back in 2017, Tiffany hosted SNL, making history as the first African American female comedian to do so. As part of her duties Tiffany posed as Cardi, while Chris Redd played her fiancé, Offset. The duo pretended to audition for the roles of Timon and Pumba in the upcoming Lion King remake, which Cardi fully approved of, writing on Instagram, “That one time me and @offsetyrn audition for The Lion King ?????????…. @tiffanyhaddish you killing it girl !!! #saturdaynightlive.”

It’s safe to say Tiffany and Cardi stan each other pretty hard, with Tiffany even telling Marie Claire she wants Bodak Yellow played at her funeral. “‘Little b***h you can’t f**k with me...’ That funeral would be a straight party,” said the comedian. “I want people to be celebrating the life I lived, not mourning it.”

Watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 on Tuesday 19th June at 8pm, only on MTV

Best Celeb Hair And Beauty | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

  • Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan proving that matching your red eye makeup to your dress is a smoking hot trend.
    Getty
    1 of 20
  • Winged eyeliner as sharp as Cheryl Blossom's tongue for Madelaine Petsch.
    Getty
    2 of 20
  • Contour and highlight goals from Zendaya.
    Getty
    3 of 20
  • So much brow inspo from Chloe and Halle's flawless arches.
    Getty
    4 of 20
  • Loving the glossy nude lip and ballerina bun from Liza Koshy.
    Getty
    5 of 20
  • The softest loose updo is given a bit of edge with a slick of fiery under eyeliner from Ajiona Alexus.
    Getty
    6 of 20
  • Ultimate vampiness being served by Katherine Langford's smokey eyes and pinkish lip.
    Getty
    7 of 20
  • A fittingly 80s topknot from Glow star Alison Brie.
    Getty
    8 of 20
  • Flawless skin with just a hint of pink (or should it be pynk?) on Tessa Thompson's eyes.
    Getty
    9 of 20
  • Makeup perfection as always from Manny MUA.
    Getty
    10 of 20
  • The most major Goldilocks ponytail from hostess Tiffany Haddish.
    Getty
    11 of 20
  • Keeping it pared back, Lili Reinhart is working peachy summer skin, boy brows and loose beachy waves.
    Getty
    12 of 20
  • The most gloriously OTT look from Keiynan Lonsdale (heads up, we're stealing this for festival season)
    Getty
    13 of 20
  • Stranger Things' Sadie Sink working the most gorgeous beachy waves and a touch of blush on the cheek.
    Getty
    14 of 20
  • A little sparkle at the inner corner of Tommy Dorfman's eyes to make them pop.
    Getty
    15 of 20
  • Perfect winged eyeliner and old school smokey eyes for Cami Mendes.
    Getty
    16 of 20
  • Glossy locks Harry Styles would be jealous of from King Princess.
    Getty
    17 of 20
  • A pop of metallic blue eyeshadow for Yara Shahidi.
    Getty
    18 of 20
  • Kim Kardashian showing off that flawless skin no doubt enhance by KKW Beauty.
    Getty
    19 of 20
  • A ponytail worthy of a 1st place rosette for Halsey.
    Getty
    20 of 20

Best Dressed Celebs | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

  • Tommy Dorfman
    Getty
    1 of 43
  • Kim Kardashian West
    Getty
    2 of 43
  • Lili Reinhart
    Getty
    3 of 43
  • Dylan Minnette
    Getty
    4 of 43
  • Chadwick Boseman
    Getty
    5 of 43
  • Travis Mills and Madelaine Petsch
    Getty
    6 of 43
  • Tessa Thompson
    Getty
    7 of 43
  • Keiynan Lonsdale
    Getty
    8 of 43
  • Katherine Langford
    Getty
    9 of 43
  • Michael B. Jordan
    Getty
    10 of 43
  • Tiffany Haddish
    Getty
    11 of 43
  • Zendaya
    Getty
    12 of 43
  • Cami Mendes
    Getty
    13 of 43
  • Halsey
    Getty
    14 of 43
  • Francia Raisa
    Getty
    15 of 43
  • Nick Jonas
    Getty
    16 of 43
  • Riverdale's Lochlyn Munro, Madchen Amick, and Hart Denton
    Getty
    17 of 43
  • King Princess
    Getty
    18 of 43
  • Alison Brie
    Getty
    19 of 43
  • Devin Druid
    Getty
    20 of 43
  • Justin Prentice
    Getty
    21 of 43
  • Chris Pratt
    Getty
    22 of 43
  • Alisha Boe
    Getty
    23 of 43
  • Mandy Moore
    Getty
    24 of 43
  • Olivia Munn
    Getty
    25 of 43
  • Brandon Flynn
    Getty
    26 of 43
  • Chloe and Halle
    Getty
    27 of 43
  • Farrah Abraham
    Getty
    28 of 43
  • Ross Butler
    Getty
    29 of 43
  • Manny Mua
    Getty
    30 of 43
  • Miles Heizer
    Getty
    31 of 43
  • Ajiona Alexus
    Getty
    32 of 43
  • Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo
    Getty
    33 of 43
  • The cast of IT
    Getty
    34 of 43
  • Lil Yachty
    Getty
    35 of 43
  • Jay'La Milan (L) and BlameitonKway
    Getty
    36 of 43
  • Christian Navarro
    Getty
    37 of 43
  • EJ Johnson
    Getty
    38 of 43
  • The cast of Stranger Things
    Getty
    39 of 43
  • Aubrey Plaza
    Getty
    40 of 43
  • Yara Shahidi
    Getty
    41 of 43
  • Liza Koshy
    Getty
    42 of 43
  • Justina Valentine
    Getty
    43 of 43

Latest News

The Cast Of Riverdale Celebrates Gender Equality At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Tiffany Haddish Parodies A Pregnant Cardi B At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Love Simon’s Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale Win Best Kiss At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Tiffany Haddish Pokes Fun At The Kardashians At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Full Winners List
10 Of Tiffany Haddish’s Funniest Jokes From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!
SZA at Firefly Festival After Her Vocal Recovery
SZA Thankful To Have Voice Back After Suffering Potentially Career-Ending Vocal Injury
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
The original Geordie Shore cast
Someone Just Bought The Iconic Geordie Shore Couch For £300
Beyoncé and JAY-Z in the Louvre
9 Things You Didn’t Realise About Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Everything Is Love
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Breaks Down As Trolls Send Her Horrible Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Bullying Needs To Stop’
Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spending time together in LA
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Snogging In Brooklyn
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs

More From MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Cast Of Riverdale Celebrates Gender Equality At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Tiffany Haddish Parodies A Pregnant Cardi B At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Love Simon’s Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale Win Best Kiss At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Tiffany Haddish Pokes Fun At The Kardashians At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Full Winners List
10 Of Tiffany Haddish’s Funniest Jokes From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards
13 Reasons Why, Stranger Things & More Celebs Play Kiss, Marry, Avoid At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 | MTV News
MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards
Here's What You Can Expect From Stranger Things Season 3 | MTV News
MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards
13 Reasons Why Star Wants His Character Bryce Walker To Face Jail Time | MTV News
MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards
13 Reasons Why Cast React To Season 2 At The MTV Movie & TV Awards | MTV News
All The Outfits From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Best Dressed Celebs | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
10 Of Tiffany Haddish’s Funniest Jokes From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Full Winners List