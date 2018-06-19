Tiffany Haddish Pokes Fun At The Kardashians At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

Tiffany Haddish wasted no time in getting us laughing at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018, with her opening monologue giving shout outs to Zendaya, Nick Jonas and Chris Pratt – and poking some fun at the Kardashians.

With Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner both present for the ceremony at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Tiffany told the audience, “I’m always excited to see the Kardashians. HIIII! [waving] That family is basically the Star Wars franchise, OK? They make a ton of money, a new one’s always popping up, and they’re ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men, so… yes!”

Kim and Kris appeared to see the funny side, but we’re sure they were relieved when Tiffany moved her teasing on to Zendaya, who she claimed she “taught how to grapefruit.” If you’ve seen Girls Trip then you’ll know exactly what she meant by that!

Read Tiffany’s entire opening monologue below:

“That’s right! We are here to celebrate the best in movies and TV that we watch on our phones. No matter how you’re watching, you can only see me in HD – that’s HOT DAMN scope, I’m that vivid b***h.

“It’s been a year of firsts for black people; I’m the first black woman to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Black Panther is the first African American movie to make a billion dollars. And A Quiet Place is the first film to scare black people out of talking in movie theatres, just, for real.

“And you know who else I love? Zendaya. She taught me how to model and I taught her how to grapefruit. She 21 now y’all, she a grown woman. You gotta know how to do that if you want a huuusband.

“Seth Rogen is here. I like you, Seth. You’re my favourite bearded white man since Abraham Lincoln. The Jonas brother is here. Nick Jonas is gonna tear it up with Mustard. Which is also how I want him to tear it up with me.

“What up, Riverdale? Riverdale is a hit show. It’s a darker version of the Archie Comics; apparently Betty dates Jughead because he’s named after his penis. Mmmhmm.

“Look at those kids from Stranger Things. Everyone thinks they are so cute, but hear me out, OK: they ride bikes in a group, Eleven beats asses and they always droppin’ bodies. Where I come from, that’s a straight-up gang, alright? You never see it, but I know that curly-haired one got a shank in his hair right now.

“I’m glad this show covers both TV and movies, because now I get to flirt with Chris Pratt from Parks And Recreation. AND Chris Pratt from Guardians Of The Galaxy. Heyyy Chris! I got a galaxy you can guard.

“Alright, alright, I gotta wrap this up, OK, because usually when a black girl talks this much on MTV she usually just got Catfished.”

