10 Of Tiffany Haddish’s Funniest Jokes From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

Tiffany Haddish is a comedic force to be reckoned with, as anyone who has seen Girls Trip or watched THAT viral Jimmy Kimmel interview can testify, so who better to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018?

From parodying Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow to giving one of the greatest opening monologues of all time, Tiffany provided plenty of laughs. Here are 10 of her funniest jokes from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018.

1. “I’m Tiffany Haddish and I know who bit Beyoncé!”

2. “No matter how you’re watching, you can only see me in HD – that’s HOT DAMN scope, I’m that vivid b***h.”

3. “I’m always excited to see the Kardashians. HIIII! [waving] That family is basically the Star Wars franchise, OK? They make a ton of money, a new one’s always popping up, and they’re ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men, so… yes!”

4. “Nick Jonas is gonna tear it up with Mustard. Which is also how I want him to tear it up with me.”

5. “Riverdale is a hit show. It’s a darker version of the Archie Comics; apparently Betty dates Jughead because he’s named after his penis. Mmmhmm.”

6. “I’m glad this show covers both TV and movies, because now I get to flirt with Chris Pratt from Parks And Recreation. AND Chris Pratt from Guardians Of The Galaxy. Heyyy Chris! I got a galaxy you can guard.”

7. "I started watching [13 Reasons Why] ’cause I thought it was the sequel to 12 Years a Slave. It's not."

8. [Wearing a Meghan Markle-style wedding dress] “She from my hood, I had to represent.”

9. "I can't wait until we do the next [Girls Trip] ’cause I need one. 'Cause I need all the work in the world so I don't get into trouble, cause I'm trying to get into trouble.

10. “They didn’t tell me that I had won … I was changing and they were like, ‘Put those panties back on!'”

