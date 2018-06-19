10 Of Tiffany Haddish’s Funniest Jokes From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Our host with the most had us laughing from her opening monologue all the way to the end of the show…
Tiffany Haddish is a comedic force to be reckoned with, as anyone who has seen Girls Trip or watched THAT viral Jimmy Kimmel interview can testify, so who better to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018?
From parodying Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow to giving one of the greatest opening monologues of all time, Tiffany provided plenty of laughs. Here are 10 of her funniest jokes from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018.
1. “I’m Tiffany Haddish and I know who bit Beyoncé!”
2. “No matter how you’re watching, you can only see me in HD – that’s HOT DAMN scope, I’m that vivid b***h.”
3. “I’m always excited to see the Kardashians. HIIII! [waving] That family is basically the Star Wars franchise, OK? They make a ton of money, a new one’s always popping up, and they’re ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men, so… yes!”
4. “Nick Jonas is gonna tear it up with Mustard. Which is also how I want him to tear it up with me.”
5. “Riverdale is a hit show. It’s a darker version of the Archie Comics; apparently Betty dates Jughead because he’s named after his penis. Mmmhmm.”
6. “I’m glad this show covers both TV and movies, because now I get to flirt with Chris Pratt from Parks And Recreation. AND Chris Pratt from Guardians Of The Galaxy. Heyyy Chris! I got a galaxy you can guard.”
7. "I started watching [13 Reasons Why] ’cause I thought it was the sequel to 12 Years a Slave. It's not."
8. [Wearing a Meghan Markle-style wedding dress] “She from my hood, I had to represent.”
9. "I can't wait until we do the next [Girls Trip] ’cause I need one. 'Cause I need all the work in the world so I don't get into trouble, cause I'm trying to get into trouble.
10. “They didn’t tell me that I had won … I was changing and they were like, ‘Put those panties back on!'”
Watch The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 on Tuesday 19th June at 8pm, only on MTV
Best Dressed Celebs | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
-
Getty1 of 43
-
Getty2 of 43
-
Getty3 of 43
-
Getty4 of 43
-
Getty5 of 43
-
Getty6 of 43
-
Getty7 of 43
-
Getty8 of 43
-
Getty9 of 43
-
Getty10 of 43
-
Getty11 of 43
-
Getty12 of 43
-
Getty13 of 43
-
Getty14 of 43
-
Getty15 of 43
-
Getty16 of 43
-
Getty17 of 43
-
Getty18 of 43
-
Getty19 of 43
-
Getty20 of 43
-
Getty21 of 43
-
Getty22 of 43
-
Getty23 of 43
-
Getty24 of 43
-
Getty25 of 43
-
Getty26 of 43
-
Getty27 of 43
-
Getty28 of 43
-
Getty29 of 43
-
Getty30 of 43
-
Getty31 of 43
-
Getty32 of 43
-
Getty33 of 43
-
Getty34 of 43
-
Getty35 of 43
-
Getty36 of 43
-
Getty37 of 43
-
Getty38 of 43
-
Getty39 of 43
-
Getty40 of 43
-
Getty41 of 43
-
Getty42 of 43
-
Getty43 of 43