Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
Which music video from the millennium has your vote? Make your voice heard here...
Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 14:00
What makes a great music video? Killer dance moves? Iconic outfits? Massive budgets? Shocking moments? Celebrity cameos? It's all up for debate as we launch our hunt for MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century!
We've chosen 50 music videos we think worthy of the title and now we're handing the power over to you.
Vote for your favourite in the board below and then let us know who you voted for using #MTVGreatestVideo on Twitter.
Voting closes midday on 23rd June and the results will be shown on MTV Music Saturday 1st July on MTV Music!
