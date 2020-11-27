MTV MUSIC

Reggae Sunsplash is back, virtual, and the vibe you need (sponsored)

The world’s first reggae festival is back, baby!

Friday, November 27, 2020 - 09:54

What better a way to lift our spirits than some iconic Reggae Beats. Yes, Jamaica’s Reggae Sunsplash festival in partnership with Jamaica Tourist Board is back after a 14 year hiatus, just in time to wave goodbye to lockdown! 

And yes, it may be a virtual event this year but between the 27th and 28th November, the festival will save us with a weekend of live performances and artist interviews. 

Jesse Royal

If you need some high-energy reggae in your life, then we’ve got you covered, with acts like Romain Virgo, Jesse Royal, Dexta Daps, Tanya Stephens performing plus many more, to bring that sunshine back.  

Dexta Daps

For those not-in-the-know, Jamaica is the birthplace of reggae music and pioneered by the late, great Bob Marley, its popularity quickly grew internationally back in the ‘70’s.  Blending that the magical combo of travel and music together (thank you, Jamaica!), the first Reggae Sunsplash festival took place in Montego Bay in 1978 and as well as Bob, legends such as Jimmy Cliff and Stevie Wonder have also headlined the festival. 

Tanya Stephens

Back then it was a 7-day festival and although things may look a little different this year, the rhythm and rhyme synonymous with the island will transport you all there, albeit virtually. 

Romain Virgo

So, pour yourself a little rum, pop on a bit of colour, and spend the last weekend of lockdown 2.0 vibing. 

Reggae Sunsplash 2020 sponsored by Jamaica Tourist Board will be available to viewers starting November 27 at www.YouTube.com/GoReggaeSunsplash 

To learn more about Reggae Sunsplash 2020, please go to https://goreggaesunsplash.com/

For more information on Jamaica, please visit www.visitjamaica.com

