Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!

Which music video from the last 10 years do you think deserves to win? Find out how to vote here...

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 - 11:15

So that's it, another decade gone. The 2020s are ahead of us but before we put our first foot forward into all the possibilities of a brand new era, we're looking back at the last 10 years and all the music video greatness that has come our way.

We've launched a vote to decide the Greatest Video Of The 10s but it's way too big of a decision for us to handle on our own so we need your help...

We've whittled down 10 years of incredible music videos to a shortlist of 50 and YOU can decide the winner.

To vote just check out the contenders below and hit the vote button! The vote closes at midday on 14th January and we'll be counting down the Top 20 vids on MTV Music on Saturday 25th January.

Which video will be crowned the greatest of the decade? You decide... Vote now!

 

 

