A Look Back At When Calvin Harris Crashed The Stage During Single AF's Jedward's X Factor Performance

Our TV screens have been graced with some *pretty* unforgettable music moments over the years, from Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke's MTV VMAs performance in 2013 to Britney Spears' iconic 'I'm A Slave 4 U' performance at the 2001 VMAs to Rylan Clark-Neal's incredible crying during The X Factor's Judges' Houses in 2012 (it's from a music show, it totally counts).

Now, to celebrate MTV Music Week - which will see four days of amazing music panels, sessions and events leading up to the 2017 EMAs - we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable music moments from our very own MTV stars.

To start? A mega throwback to that incredible moment when Calvin Harris crashed the stage during Single AF stars Jedward's X Factor performance in 2009.

WATCH JEDWARD'S BIG SNOG-OFF IN THIS CLIP FROM SINGLE AF:

Yep, way back in November 2009, Jedward were just minding their own business, performing their mash-up of Queen and David Bowie's 'Under Pressure' and Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' in shiny metallic suits.

Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX

However, they were suddenly interrupted with superstar DJ Calvin made his way on stage to make their duo a trio, all whilst armed with an actual pineapple.

Obviously.

Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX

The verdict of the over-in-a-matter-of-seconds situation? Yep, eight years later, it's still BRILLIANT.

LET'S RELIVE IT ALL HERE:

After the incident, Calvin tweeted: "Was just thrown out of x factor for jumping onstage during Jedward with a pineapple on my head. Sorry if I caused anyone embarrassment. P.S - I love Jedward! (sic)"

Despite this (and the resulting 'lifelong' ban), Calvin returned to The X Factor in 2016 to help Nicole Scherzinger at Judges' Houses - so all's well that ends well, eh?

The 2017 MTV EMA will broadcast from the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 12th November on MTV UK.

Have you heard about MTV Music Week yet? In the lead up to this year’s EMA we’re hosting four days of unmissable panels, sessions and events across London. Head to mtvmusicweek.co.uk now to get involved.

Don't miss Jedward in brand new Single AF, Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV - and watch sneak peek clips of all their action below: