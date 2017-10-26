MTV Music Week

A Look Back At When Calvin Harris Crashed The Stage During Single AF's Jedward's X Factor Performance

To celebrate MTV Music Week, we throw it back to when Calvin Harris crashed the stage during Single AF stars Jedward's 2009 X Factor performance...

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 17:04

Our TV screens have been graced with some *pretty* unforgettable music moments over the years, from Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke's MTV VMAs performance in 2013 to Britney Spears' iconic 'I'm A Slave 4 U' performance at the 2001 VMAs to Rylan Clark-Neal's incredible crying during The X Factor's Judges' Houses in 2012 (it's from a music show, it totally counts).

Now, to celebrate MTV Music Week - which will see four days of amazing music panels, sessions and events leading up to the 2017 EMAs - we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable music moments from our very own MTV stars.

To start? A mega throwback to that incredible moment when Calvin Harris crashed the stage during Single AF stars Jedward's X Factor performance in 2009. 

WATCH JEDWARD'S BIG SNOG-OFF IN THIS CLIP FROM SINGLE AF:

Yep, way back in November 2009, Jedward were just minding their own business, performing their mash-up of Queen and David Bowie's 'Under Pressure' and Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' in shiny metallic suits.

Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX

However, they were suddenly interrupted with superstar DJ Calvin made his way on stage to make their duo a trio, all whilst armed with an actual pineapple.

Obviously.

Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX

The verdict of the over-in-a-matter-of-seconds situation? Yep, eight years later, it's still BRILLIANT.

LET'S RELIVE IT ALL HERE:

The X Factor 2009 - John and Edward - Live Show 6 (itv.com/xfactor)

After the incident, Calvin tweeted: "Was just thrown out of x factor for jumping onstage during Jedward with a pineapple on my head. Sorry if I caused anyone embarrassment. P.S - I love Jedward! (sic)"

Despite this (and the resulting 'lifelong' ban), Calvin returned to The X Factor in 2016 to help Nicole Scherzinger at Judges' Houses - so all's well that ends well, eh?



