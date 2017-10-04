Get Your MTV News On Amazon Alexa RN

MTV UK News has teamed up with Amazon to launch a brand-spanking new daily news briefing on Amazon Alexa.

From today, fans with Alexa enabled devices will have access to an audio MTV News UK Flash Briefing, featuring a bulletin of the day’s biggest pop culture stories. A video version of the bulletin is to be made available upon shipping of the new Echo Show next month.

Ooh, shiny.

Amazon

From the latest goings-on in the worlds of Music (we're looking at you, Biebs), Celebrity (hello Kendall), Movies (oh HAI Gossles), MTV Shows (yo, Charlotte and Bear), Weird Internet Stuff (*waves at IKEA Monkey*), and much, much more, MTV News is here to bring you the daily news that isn't all 'the world's a dumpster fire RN'.

Cue official spokesperson.

“We want MTV’s content to be available everywhere our audience is, which is why we’re excited to launch a new skill for the Amazon Echo Show,” commented Joanna Wells, Vice President, Digital Content for MTV UK. “MTV News leads the pop-culture conversation 24/7 and is enjoying massive growth in digital engagement – we’re sure it will equally engage and excite audiences on Alexa-enabled devices.”

Amazon

Make sure to check out MTV News every day on Amazon Alexa, Facebook, Snapchat Discover, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and MTV.co.uk.