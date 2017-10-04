MTV News

Get Your MTV News On Amazon Alexa RN

Brace your ears (and soon to be eyes) - MTV News is now being delivered daily to your Alexa...

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 11:21

MTV UK News has teamed up with Amazon to launch a brand-spanking new daily news briefing on Amazon Alexa.

From today, fans with Alexa enabled devices will have access to an audio MTV News UK Flash Briefing, featuring a bulletin of the day’s biggest pop culture stories. A video version of the bulletin is to be made available upon shipping of the new Echo Show next month.

Ooh, shiny.

Amazon

From the latest goings-on in the worlds of Music (we're looking at you, Biebs), Celebrity (hello Kendall), Movies (oh HAI Gossles), MTV Shows (yo, Charlotte and Bear), Weird Internet Stuff (*waves at IKEA Monkey*), and much, much more, MTV News is here to bring you the daily news that isn't all 'the world's a dumpster fire RN'.

Cue official spokesperson.

“We want MTV’s content to be available everywhere our audience is, which is why we’re excited to launch a new skill for the Amazon Echo Show,” commented Joanna Wells, Vice President, Digital Content for MTV UK. “MTV News leads the pop-culture conversation 24/7 and is enjoying massive growth in digital engagement – we’re sure it will equally engage and excite audiences on Alexa-enabled devices.”

Amazon

Make sure to check out MTV News every day on Amazon Alexa, Facebook, Snapchat Discover, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and MTV.co.uk.

MTV News Is Now On Amazon Alexa!

Latest News

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes Lead The 2017 MTV EMA Nominations - See The Full List!

Here's Why Shawn Mendes 'Can't Wait' To Get His Heart Broken

Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs

Get Your MTV News On Amazon Alexa RN

Demi Lovato Announces First Ever UK Tour - Here's How To Get Tickets

Two Of Geordie Shore's Finest Had The Cheek To Post This Scandalous Snap, Can You Guess Who?

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Says Bughead Have Serious Romeo And Juliet Vibes In Season Two

Liam Payne Reveals The One Direction Moment That Broke Him: I Cried My Eyes Out

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.

Sam Smith Was Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn And Fans Are Thrilled

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He And Marnie Simpson Are 'In The Best Place They've Ever Been' After Their Rome Trip - EXCLUSIVE

Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

10 Things Anyone With An Ex Who Isn’t An Ex Will Understand

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa React To Las Vegas Shooting

Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

Chris & Kem Top The iTunes Chart With Debut Single 'Little Bit Leave It'

Love Island’s Alex Bowen Expects THIS ‘Crazy’ Thing To Happen At Vicky Pattison’s Wedding

Love Island's Chris Hughes SLATES Katie Price Over Those 'Threatening' Voice Notes - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE

More From MTV News

MTV News

EMA Nominations Are Revealed And Sam Smith And 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Spotted Kissing | MTV News

Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs

Get Your MTV News On Amazon Alexa RN

MTV News

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal Just Tattoo Of Us Season Two Gossip And Jesy Nelson Goes Insta Official With New Man | MTV News

MTV News

Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Share Cutest Throwback And A Freaky Friday Movie Musical Is Coming | MTV News

MTV News

Lucy Hale Reveals She Had To Cover Hickeys For PLL And Your Coffee Mug Probably Contain’s Your Workmates’ Poo | MTV News

MTV News

Rita Ora Announced As Host AND Performer For The 2017 MTV EMAs In London | MTV News

MTV News

Rita Ora Is Your MTV EMA 2017 Host And You Can Already Buy A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume | MTV News UMA ID: 1753142

MTV News

Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Expecting & Chris Hughes Reveals Flirty Messages From Katie Price | MTV News

MTV News

Stephen Bear Reveals A ‘C’ For Charlotte Tattooed On His Wedding Ring Finger And Two Of Your PLL Faves To Star In Spin-Off Show | MTV News

MTV News

Stephen Bear Reveals A ‘C’ For Charlotte Tattooed On His Wedding Ring Finger | MTV News

MTV News

Chrissy Teigen’s Banana Bread Adventure & Ian Harding’s Brutal PLL Reboot Plans | MTV News

MTV News

Rihanna Endorses 2 Year Old Beauty Blogger & KJ Apa Sparks Camila Mendes Dating Confusion | MTV News

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Chris Hughes SLATES Katie Price Over Those 'Threatening' Voice Notes - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy As They Reveal His Unique Name