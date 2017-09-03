MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Craig David, Fatboy Slim, Tinie Tempah, Clean Bandit and more just gave us one unforgettable weekend...

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 17:15

This weekend (2nd-3rd September), MTV touched down in Gibraltar for a two day spectacular of live music across two massive stages and we're only just about recovered. MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling topped off a summer of epic live music events around the globe and it went OFF!

Set in front of the monolithic Gibraltar Rock a stellar line up of global acts hit the stage, bringing their A-game in the blistering heat and here's just a handful of our highlights...

Credit: Lesley Posso

Having delivered a perfect pop performance earlier in the day on Saturday, Charli XCX decided to check out the closing act of the night, international DJ and cake throwing menace Steve Aoki on the side of stage. But when he spotted the 'Boys' singer in the wings, Aoki dragged her on stage and declared he was one of her biggest fans. COLLAB! DO IT!

Not only that, in what was the last show of his summer tour, having caked countless people over the last few months, Charli got the honour of giving him a taste of his own sugary treats, and gave him a face full!

I got caked by @charli_xcx #cakefaceseries

I got caked by @charli_xcx #cakefaceseries

A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on

Meanwhile backstage Years & Years managed to actually physically touch Latin heartthrob Ricky Martin, posting the cute Insta pic:

oh ricky you're so fine you're so fine you blow our minds hey @ricky_martin we looove you im so happy i got to touch your shoulder RICKYYYYY

Olly was such a fan, while on stage he even twisted the opening ohhhh's of 'King' into an ode to the 'Livin La Vida Loca' hit maker. #FanBoy

On Sunday, Tinie Tempah jetted in for a fire performance, with 'Mamacita', 'Girls Like', 'Miami 2 Ibiza' and more firing up the thousands in the crowd. He stuck around though for Craig David who followed bringing an hour long hybrid set of live band and his legendayTS5 party. Mid-DJ set he dropped Tinie's 'Girls Like' instrumental, luring Tinie back out on stage before Craig bowled into a FIRE freestyle which left us all bowing down to his lyrical flow.

Credit: David Parody

Fatboy Slim closed the weekend with a set full of big beat mash ups, trippy/hilarious visuals and the energy that's meant he's been at the top of his game for over 20 years.

Other awesome acts on the main stage included Afterhours, The Layla Rose Band, Martin 2 Smoove, R3WIRE & VarskiThe Amazons (we hope your mum had fun Chris), The Vaccines (we want your jacket, Justin), Kaiser Chiefs (we want yours too Ricky), Hinds, Jonas Blue, Clean Bandit and Bastille, plus over on the Classic Stage, it was a throwback frenzy featuring performances from Bananarama, the actual Village People, Midge Ure, Go West, Black Box and more...

Words can literally not describe how much fun we had over the two days, so we'd like to take this opportunity to say a big thanks to all the artists, behind the scenes troopers and the people of Gibraltar who came and partied with us late into the night this weekend. You Rock! ;-)

You'll be able to watch highlights from MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling on 29th September on MTV Music!

All The Best Pics From MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2017!

  • Credit: Neville Zammit
    1 of 43
  • Credit: Neville Zammit
    2 of 43
  • Credit: Neville Zammit
    3 of 43
  • Credit: Neville Zammit
    4 of 43
  • Credit: Neville Zammit
    5 of 43
  • Credit: Neville Zammit
    6 of 43
  • Credit: Neville Zammit
    7 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    8 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    9 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    10 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    11 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    12 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    13 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    14 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    15 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    16 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    17 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    18 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    19 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    20 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    21 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    22 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    23 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    24 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    25 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    26 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    27 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    28 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    29 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    30 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    31 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    32 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    33 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    34 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    35 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    36 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    37 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    38 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    39 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    40 of 43
  • Credit: David Parody
    41 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    42 of 43
  • Credit: Lesley Posso
    43 of 43

Latest News

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

These Are All The People That Taylor Swift Could Have Written About In Her New Album

The Beyvolution: The Songs That Shaped Beyoncé's Game-Changing Career

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari kicks off at Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Kicks Off At Boyfriend Dylan Siggers After Police Find Him Drunk And Asleep In His Car

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She's In A 'Showmance' With Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Jemma Lucy Reveals She Wants To Take On Charity Work 'But Nobody Is Taking Her Seriously'

Happy Birthday Beyoncé - An Ode to the Lemonade Star

Mariah Carey Is Bringing Her Christmas Shows to the UK

Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do

Is Taylor Swift’s '...Ready For It?’ About Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles Of None Of The Above?

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 7

Take A Look Around Sam Bentham's Post Geordie Shore Barber Shop After Losing Out To Abbie Holborn

Ella Eyre Lives In A Barbie World In The Amazing 'Ego' Video

11 Situations You Can't Escape If You Still Live With Your Parents

Sam Smith's New Single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Coming This Week

SZA - Supermodel - MTV PUSH Exclusive Live Performance

SZA Wows With MTV Push Performance of 'Supermodel'

Pokemon

Here's How To Catch Pokemon Go's Three New Legendary Pokemon

Kim Kardashian's Candid Throwback With Kylie and Khloe Will Give You Serious Beach Body Envy

14 Megan McKenna Faces For Every Stage Of A Hangover

Zayn Malik Is Completely Bald Now And Fans Don't Know What To Think

The Good Life

This New Game Has A Gay Cat In It And You'll Want To Play It Immediately

More From MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Steve Aoki &amp; Charli XCX At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

All The Best Pics From MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2017!

Music

Ricky Martin Will Headline MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling!

Charli XCX, Years & Years, The Vaccines Confirmed For MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling!

Music

Craig David, Steve Aoki & Clean Bandit Announced For MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling!

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling
Music

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling - A Brand New Live Music Spectacular Coming This September!

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph
Celebrity

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Take A Look Around Sam Bentham's Post Geordie Shore Barber Shop After Losing Out To Abbie Holborn

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari kicks off at Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Kicks Off At Boyfriend Dylan Siggers After Police Find Him Drunk And Asleep In His Car

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Have Adopted A Husky Puppy And Our Hearts Just Melted

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She's In A 'Showmance' With Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson
Celebrity

Charlotte Dawson Slams Reports She Had A Lesbian Affair With Jemma Lucy

TV Shows

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 7

Celebrity

14 Megan McKenna Faces For Every Stage Of A Hangover