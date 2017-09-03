Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

This weekend (2nd-3rd September), MTV touched down in Gibraltar for a two day spectacular of live music across two massive stages and we're only just about recovered. MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling topped off a summer of epic live music events around the globe and it went OFF!

Set in front of the monolithic Gibraltar Rock a stellar line up of global acts hit the stage, bringing their A-game in the blistering heat and here's just a handful of our highlights...

Credit: Lesley Posso

Having delivered a perfect pop performance earlier in the day on Saturday, Charli XCX decided to check out the closing act of the night, international DJ and cake throwing menace Steve Aoki on the side of stage. But when he spotted the 'Boys' singer in the wings, Aoki dragged her on stage and declared he was one of her biggest fans. COLLAB! DO IT!

Not only that, in what was the last show of his summer tour, having caked countless people over the last few months, Charli got the honour of giving him a taste of his own sugary treats, and gave him a face full!

Meanwhile backstage Years & Years managed to actually physically touch Latin heartthrob Ricky Martin, posting the cute Insta pic:

Olly was such a fan, while on stage he even twisted the opening ohhhh's of 'King' into an ode to the 'Livin La Vida Loca' hit maker. #FanBoy

On Sunday, Tinie Tempah jetted in for a fire performance, with 'Mamacita', 'Girls Like', 'Miami 2 Ibiza' and more firing up the thousands in the crowd. He stuck around though for Craig David who followed bringing an hour long hybrid set of live band and his legendayTS5 party. Mid-DJ set he dropped Tinie's 'Girls Like' instrumental, luring Tinie back out on stage before Craig bowled into a FIRE freestyle which left us all bowing down to his lyrical flow.

Credit: David Parody

Fatboy Slim closed the weekend with a set full of big beat mash ups, trippy/hilarious visuals and the energy that's meant he's been at the top of his game for over 20 years.

Other awesome acts on the main stage included Afterhours, The Layla Rose Band, Martin 2 Smoove, R3WIRE & Varski, The Amazons (we hope your mum had fun Chris), The Vaccines (we want your jacket, Justin), Kaiser Chiefs (we want yours too Ricky), Hinds, Jonas Blue, Clean Bandit and Bastille, plus over on the Classic Stage, it was a throwback frenzy featuring performances from Bananarama, the actual Village People, Midge Ure, Go West, Black Box and more...

Words can literally not describe how much fun we had over the two days, so we'd like to take this opportunity to say a big thanks to all the artists, behind the scenes troopers and the people of Gibraltar who came and partied with us late into the night this weekend. You Rock! ;-)

You'll be able to watch highlights from MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling on 29th September on MTV Music!