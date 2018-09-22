Chase & Status, Two Door Cinema Club & More Close Out Day 1 Of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018

We can't believe it's already been a year since we were last here but we're so glad to be back! MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 is officially underway and yesterday was witness to some of the best acts from across the musical spectrum.

Set once again beneath the monolithic Rock of Gibraltar, Sour and Jetstream kicked off the main stage before Albert Hammond Jr oozed cool, despite the temperature nearing 30 degrees.

Credit: Ollie Millington

Taking us firmly into the nostaliga zone, 'A Horse With No Name' rockers America showed no signs of slowing down any time soon taking the sunset slot before making way for Glaswegian legends Texas, with Sharleen Spiteri delighting the tens of thousands with iconic tracks 'Black Eyed Boy', 'Inner Smile', 'Say What You Want' and more.

For their last show of the summer Two Door Cinema Club didn't disappoint with an epic set of their indie pop bangers. On the incredible stage Alex, Sam and Kevin were every part the headline act and had every soul in the crowd jumping to their infectious catalogue including 'Next Year', 'I Can Talk', 'What You Know' and 'Something Good'.

Credit: Ollie Millington

Meanwhile over on the Classic Stage, disco was well and truly alive as the iconic Sister Sledge got us lost in music. The trio made us pine for the 70s, reeling out 'He's The Greatest Dancer', 'Everybody Dance' and obvioulsy 'We Are Family'.

In a dramatic switch-up in pace, Chase & Status took to the decks with MC Rage for a fire closing DJ set on the Main Stage. In a flurry of flames, CO2 and strobes, as the midnight hour struck the energy was non stop as we journeyed through 15 years of Chase & Status' discography.

Credit: Ollie Millington

'Eastern Jam', 'NRG', 'Flashing Lights', 'No Problem' and SO much more were represented plus new drops from their forthcoming RTRNIIJUNGLE album has us VERY excited for its release.

Today, we've got Rag'N'Bone Man, Rita Ora, R3WIRE & Varski, the one and only Stormzy and loads more hitting the stage and we've never been more ready!

You can watch highlights from MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling next month on MTV Music.