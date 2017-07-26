MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Ricky Martin Will Headline MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling!

The GRAMMY-Award winning superstar joins our star-studded line up this September...

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 12:11

Get ready to start 'Livin’ La Vida Loca' as Ricky Martin brings his World Touring production to Gibraltar this September for an exclusive one-off show as he performs at MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling Music Festival!

Since releasing his global smash 'Livin’ La Vida Loca' in 1999, Ricky remains as one of the hottest Latino artists in the world today. His collaboration with Colombian sensation Maluma and the track ‘Vente Pa' Ca’ has had over 1 billion views on YouTube and has reached No.1 in numerous countries.

Ricky joins a whole host of talent at MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling, which takes place at the Victoria Stadium on 2nd and 3rd September 2017, including Steve Aoki, Bastille, Fatboy Slim, Charli XCX, Craig David, Tinie Tempah, Clean Bandit, Years & Years, Kaiser Chiefs, The Amazons, Jonas Blue and many more.

This is going to be BIG!!!

More details and last remaining tickets for MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling can be found at www.gibraltarcalling.com

