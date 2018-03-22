MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man & Two Door Cinema Will Play MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling 2018

First acts announced!

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 10:39

Today we’re SO excited to reveal that the first acts set to play the MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling 2018 main stage are Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man and Two Door Cinema Club!

We’ll be back at Victoria Stadium on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd September set beneath the stunning backdrop of the Gibraltar Rock for another two-day festival packed with the hottest names in music.

WATCH STORMZY’S EPIC EMA PERFORMANCE OF ‘BIG FOR YOUR BOOTS’ HERE:

Following his No.1 album and MTV EMA and BRIT Awards wins, we’re so lucky to have Stormzy join us in Gibraltar for one of just four dates he’s booked this summer alongside the chart-topping Rag’n’Bone Man whose LP Human became the fastest selling male debut album of the decade.

Rag’n’Bone Man said: “Big up Gibraltar Calling Festival for putting me on the bill in September, it’s gonna be a banger!”

[Getty]

Joining them will be Irish indie faves Two Door Cinema Club who’s hits ‘What You Know’, ‘Something Good Can Work’ and more will sound so good in the sunshine.

Also announced today, the return of the classic stage which, on the Friday, will celebrate 40 years of disco with the iconic Sister Sledge hitting the stage, while Bob Geldof’s The Boomtown Rats play the Saturday ahead of 70s American singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro’s headline performance.

There's so many more acts to be announced in the coming months so stay tuned!

Early bird tickets for MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling are now on sale from £75 at www.gibraltarcalling.com

Watch highlights from last year’s epic event featuring Craig David, Tinie Tempah and more here:

