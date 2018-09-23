Stormzy, Rita Ora & More See MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 To A Spectacular Close

What. A. Show. MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 was witness to some real life superhero stardom last night, featuring non-stop chart-topping artists Stormzy, Rita Ora and Rag'N'Bone Man all on one stage.

Earlier in the afternoon, Day 2 of the festival was kicked off in the blazing heat by Nova Twins, GIRLI, Scouting For Girls and Taxi before making way for triple BRIT Award winner Rag’N’Bone Man.

Credit: Ollie Millington

With one of the busiest baritones in the industry, Rag'N'Bone Man played his last show of the summer accompanied by his band and that world-renowned voice.

With a set featuring a spine-tingling rendition of 'Skin', heart-stopping turns of 'Grace' and 'Lay My Body Down' and more, it was his chart-smashing 'Human' that drew thunderous applause from the tens of thousands in Gibraltar's Victoria Stadium.

If that couldn't be topped, fresh off the news that she’ll finally be releasing her second studio album Phoenix later this year, Rita Ora was next to light up the stage.

Credit: Ollie Millington

Flanked by dancers with red hot choreography, Rita stunned in an elaborate catsuit dropping ALL the hits, including 'I Will Never Let You Down', 'Girls', 'Black Widow' and 'Your Song'.

We were also witness to a WORLD EXCLUSIVE first performance of her brand new single ‘Let You Love Me’ released just a day earlier.

Holding her hand out to the crowd to show her nerves, Rita slayed it and sure didn't need to be worried about anything, afterwards declaring “I’m never going home.”

The Energy Crew then gathered in their masses in front of the Main Stage, ready for Stormzy to turn it up and he didn't disappoint.

Credit: Ollie Millington

Last night's gig served as one of just a handful of live dates for the MC over the summer and we were so privileged to see it. His chart-topping album Gang Signs & Prayer was fully represented with live performances including 'Cigarettes & Cush', 'Blinded By Your Grace Pt.2' and 'Big For Your Boots' which obviously went OFF!

The party didn't end there though. To end the night, Club MTV superstars R3WIRE & Varski did what they do best - making people move like they've never danced before. A multi-sensory display of pyro, smoke cannons and huge basslines was the perfect end to two days of fun in the sun.

Thanks so much for having us, Gibraltar!

Watch highlights from MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling next month on MTV Music.