Bastille Will Headline Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!

Listen up Plymouth, Bastille are coming to town! The chart-topping band will headline day one of Ocean City Sounds, part of the MTV Presents series, on Thursday 26th July.

In their time, Bastille have sold more than 11 million singles worldwide including ‘Pompeii’, ‘Things We Lost In The Fire’ and ‘Good Grief’ and are still reaping the rewards of their latest Top 5 smash with Craig David on ‘I Know You’.

WATCH CRAIG DAVID & BASTILLE IN THEIR ‘I KNOW YOU’ MUSIC VIDEO:

View the lyrics I know you, I know you

I know you, I know you

I know you, I know you



This gonna be a heavy night

Way too many drinks, ain't even started

Never need to apologize

We already know we're far from perfect

I fall to the curb

You laugh 'til it hurts

Who cares we've been here so many times



But we're all stumbling through the night

It doesn't matter, we're all together

And there's paradise in our minds

Falling together, arms round each other

I know you, know me too

We're all stumbling through the night

But it's paradise in our minds



I know you

I know you

Stumbling, I know you

I know you, I know you

Stumbling



I can barely see in front of me

Strangers start to look like friendly faces

In the middle, I'm steady on my feet (you, you, you, you)

And carrying the world is overrated

I fall to the curb

You laugh 'til it hurts

Who cares we've been here so many times



But we're all stumbling through the night

It doesn't matter, we're all together

And there's paradise in our minds

Falling together, arms round each other

I know you, know me too

We're all stumbling through the night

But it's paradise in our minds



I know you

I know you

Stumbling, I know you

I know you, I know you

Stumbling



We're all stumbling through the night

It doesn't matter, we're all together

And there's paradise in our minds

Falling together, arms round each other

I know you, know me too

We're all stumbling through the night

But it's paradise in our minds



I know you

I know you

Stumbling, I know you

I know you, I know you

Stumbling Writer(s): Craig Ashley David, Fraser Lance Thorneycroft Smith, Helen Jayne Culver, Dan Smith Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Bastille’s drummer, Chris ‘Woody’ Wood is really looking forward to performing finally on Plymouth Hoe. He said: “I've wanted to play on The Hoe for years and I was so jealous watching other acts play there year after year. I can't believe we finally get to perform there.”

Ocean City Sounds is landing on the iconic Plymouth Hoe later this summer for a two-day spectacular over 26th-27th July with many more names to follow in the coming months.

Tickets for Ocean City Sounds are on sale now. One day tickets cost £25, or attendees can buy an event pass giving access to both days for £45. VIP tickets are also on sale, offering an exclusive viewing area, food, welcome drink and VIP toilets.

Tickets can be purchased now online through The Ticket Store (www.theticketstore.co.uk/oceancitysounds) or by calling the hotline on 0845 146 1460. All tickets are subject to a £2.50 booking fee.

For more information, visit: oceancitysounds.co.uk.

You’ll be able to catch highlights from MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds on MTV later this summer.