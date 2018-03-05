MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds

Bastille Will Headline Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!

Eh-oh!

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 08:22

Listen up Plymouth, Bastille are coming to town! The chart-topping band will headline day one of Ocean City Sounds, part of the MTV Presents series, on Thursday 26th July.

In their time, Bastille have sold more than 11 million singles worldwide including ‘Pompeii’, ‘Things We Lost In The Fire’ and ‘Good Grief’ and are still reaping the rewards of their latest Top 5 smash with Craig David on ‘I Know You’.

WATCH CRAIG DAVID & BASTILLE IN THEIR ‘I KNOW YOU’ MUSIC VIDEO:

View the lyrics
I know you, I know you
I know you, I know you
I know you, I know you

This gonna be a heavy night
Way too many drinks, ain't even started
Never need to apologize
We already know we're far from perfect
I fall to the curb
You laugh 'til it hurts
Who cares we've been here so many times

But we're all stumbling through the night
It doesn't matter, we're all together
And there's paradise in our minds
Falling together, arms round each other
I know you, know me too
We're all stumbling through the night
But it's paradise in our minds

I know you
I know you
Stumbling, I know you
I know you, I know you
Stumbling

I can barely see in front of me
Strangers start to look like friendly faces
In the middle, I'm steady on my feet (you, you, you, you)
And carrying the world is overrated
I fall to the curb
You laugh 'til it hurts
Who cares we've been here so many times

But we're all stumbling through the night
It doesn't matter, we're all together
And there's paradise in our minds
Falling together, arms round each other
I know you, know me too
We're all stumbling through the night
But it's paradise in our minds

I know you
I know you
Stumbling, I know you
I know you, I know you
Stumbling

We're all stumbling through the night
It doesn't matter, we're all together
And there's paradise in our minds
Falling together, arms round each other
I know you, know me too
We're all stumbling through the night
But it's paradise in our minds

I know you
I know you
Stumbling, I know you
I know you, I know you
Stumbling
Writer(s): Craig Ashley David, Fraser Lance Thorneycroft Smith, Helen Jayne Culver, Dan Smith Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Bastille’s drummer, Chris ‘Woody’ Wood is really looking forward to performing finally on Plymouth Hoe. He said: “I've wanted to play on The Hoe for years and I was so jealous watching other acts play there year after year. I can't believe we finally get to perform there.”

Ocean City Sounds is landing on the iconic Plymouth Hoe later this summer for a two-day spectacular over 26th-27th July with many more names to follow in the coming months.

Tickets for Ocean City Sounds are on sale now. One day tickets cost £25, or attendees can buy an event pass giving access to both days for £45. VIP tickets are also on sale, offering an exclusive viewing area, food, welcome drink and VIP toilets. 

Tickets can be purchased now online through The Ticket Store (www.theticketstore.co.uk/oceancitysounds) or by calling the hotline on 0845 146 1460. All tickets are subject to a £2.50 booking fee. 

For more information, visit: oceancitysounds.co.uk. 

You’ll be able to catch highlights from MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds on MTV later this summer.

