Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra To Play Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!

MAJOR OCEAN CITY SOUNDS ANNOUNCEMENT! Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley, has today been announced as the headline act for Day 2 of Ocean City Sounds, part of the MTV Presents series.

On Friday 27th July, Plymouth Hoe will play host to their incredible ‘Ibiza Classics’ show which will be their only South West performance of the year.

BBC Radio 1 legend Pete Tong has been working with the 65-piece Heritage Orchestra and conductor Jules Buckley since 2015 and has released two albums, Classic House and Ibiza Classics, as well as performed their unforgettable show around the world, selling out multiple venues including London’s O2 Arena.

WATCH RAYE PERFORMING WITH PETE TONG & THE HERITAGE ORCHESTRA:

An audio and visual spectacle, Ibiza Classics will see nostalgic dance tracks performed in an entirely new way during a full two-hour set, overlooking the sea on the stunning location that is Plymouth Hoe.

On coming to perform at Ocean City Sounds, Tong said: “I’m looking forward to bringing the Ibiza Classics show to Plymouth with Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra. It’s our only South West tour date and we’re going to make it a night to remember.”

The show will also feature guest vocalists which will be revealed at a later date.

Credit: Anthony Mooney

Meanwhile, the Day 1 line up on 26th July was recently revealed with headliners Bastille preparing to perform an epic 90 minute set, supported by Ella Eyre, Professor Green and R3WIRE & Varski.

Tickets are on sale now for £25 per day, or an event pass with access to both days is available for just £45. VIP tickets are also available, offering an exclusive viewing area, food and drink and VIP toilets. All tickets are subject to a £2.50 booking fee. Buy online now at: www.oceancitysounds.co.uk