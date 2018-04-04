MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds

Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra To Play Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!

The Ibiza Classics spectacular, conducted by Jules Buckley. will headline Day 2 of this year’s event…

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - 09:18

MAJOR OCEAN CITY SOUNDS ANNOUNCEMENT! Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley, has today been announced as the headline act for Day 2 of Ocean City Sounds, part of the MTV Presents series.

On Friday 27th July, Plymouth Hoe will play host to their incredible ‘Ibiza Classics’ show which will be their only South West performance of the year.

BBC Radio 1 legend Pete Tong has been working with the 65-piece Heritage Orchestra and conductor Jules Buckley since 2015 and has released two albums, Classic House and Ibiza Classics, as well as performed their unforgettable show around the world, selling out multiple venues including London’s O2 Arena.

WATCH RAYE PERFORMING WITH PETE TONG & THE HERITAGE ORCHESTRA:

An audio and visual spectacle, Ibiza Classics will see nostalgic dance tracks performed in an entirely new way during a full two-hour set, overlooking the sea on the stunning location that is Plymouth Hoe.

On coming to perform at Ocean City Sounds, Tong said: “I’m looking forward to bringing the Ibiza Classics show to Plymouth with Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra. It’s our only South West tour date and we’re going to make it a night to remember.” 

The show will also feature guest vocalists which will be revealed at a later date.

Credit: Anthony Mooney

Meanwhile, the Day 1 line up on 26th July was recently revealed with headliners Bastille preparing to perform an epic 90 minute set, supported by Ella Eyre, Professor Green and R3WIRE & Varski.

Tickets are on sale now for £25 per day, or an event pass with access to both days is available for just £45. VIP tickets are also available, offering an exclusive viewing area, food and drink and VIP toilets. All tickets are subject to a £2.50 booking fee. Buy online now at: www.oceancitysounds.co.uk

Latest News

Pete Tong With The Heritage Orchestra, Conducted By Jules Buckley
Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra To Play Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!
Three Shot And Female Shooter Dead At YouTube HQ In California
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
Gallant - Gentleman - Music Video
Gallant Returns With Stunning New Single 'Gentleman'
10 Signs Your Parents Secretly Prefer You To Your Siblings
Tinashe
Tinashe Breaks Huge Record with 'Me So Bad'
Drake
Drake Makes US Chart History with 'God's Plan'
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Calvin Harris &amp; Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Confirm Collaboration
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’
Cardi B &amp; Offset
Cardi B Stuns with Epic 'Bartier Cardi' Music Video
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
People Are Apparently Snorting Condoms Again And Here's Why It's A Particularly Terrible Idea
Madelaine Petsch Reveals Her Iconic Riverdale Kiss Included A Lot Of Snot
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce their split
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Have Split After Nine Years Of Marriage
Bella Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her And Kendall Jenner ‘Fake B*tches’
Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation
This Is Why Bella Thorne Won’t Be On Social-Media For The Rest Of 2018
Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media

More From MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds

Pete Tong With The Heritage Orchestra, Conducted By Jules Buckley
Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra To Play Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!
Ella Eyre & Professor Green Added To Plymouth's Ocean City Sounds
Bastille
Bastille Will Headline Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Pete Tong With The Heritage Orchestra, Conducted By Jules Buckley
Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra To Play Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!
Three Shot And Female Shooter Dead At YouTube HQ In California
Tinashe
Tinashe Breaks Huge Record with 'Me So Bad'
Meet The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Series 8 Including Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson And Her Single AF Ex Casey Johnson - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’