David Guetta Will Perform At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square!

Grammy award-winning producer, songwriter and global superstar DJ David Guetta will be joining us at MTV Presents Trafalgar Square this Saturday 11th November closing London’s MTV Music Week with a very special one hour set under the stars!

Not only that, the following night Guetta will take to the MTV EMA stage at the SSE Arena, Wembley, joined by Charli XCX and French Montana for their first live performance of their brand new single ‘Dirty Sexy Money’!

“I'm super excited to perform at Trafalgar Square and the MTV EMAs the day after,” said Guetta. “It will be the first time for me, and artists Charli XCX and French Montana will share the stage to perform our new single 'Dirty Sexy Money', so I can't wait!”

Ticket Ballot

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square will take place on Saturday 11th November, and tickets for this intimate show will be free (max 2 tickets per person).

To be in with a chance of being part of this very special MTV event for London, register now HERE until 10pm TONIGHT , Tuesday 7th November. If you are successful, you will be contacted by email on Wednesday 8th November with a unique code and link – and a 24 hour window to obtain tickets.

If you don’t receive an email on Wednesday 8th November, don’t be disheartened as highlights from the show will be shown later this year as part of MTV World Stage.

Guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult + 18.

MTV Music Week is in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone and NOW TV.