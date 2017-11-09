MTV Presents Trafalgar Square All You Need To Know Event Information

MTV’s biggest priority is that music fans have a very positive experience at historic Trafalgar Square on 11 November – in a safe and secure environment - and we have been working closely with a variety of partners and stakeholders to ensure that this is the case.

Security & Safety

There is nothing more important than your safety. Detailed and thorough security searches will be undertaken before anyone can enter the site which will include searches, security arches, metal wands and more. Please allow extra time for this – and to ensure speedy access for you, and other guests, it’s recommended that you travel as light as possible.

Tickets

You will only be admitted if you have a printed e ticket for the event, obtained via the MTV Presents Trafalgar Square public ballot, www.mtv.co.uk/mtvpresents which was run in conjunction with Ticketmaster. Please note that ticket bar codes cannot be scanned via smart-phones. The ticket ballot is now closed and tickets will not be available on the door.

Please note that this is a standing event.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (+18)

To guard against touting, a maximum of 2 tickets can be obtained per person. Tickets will take the form of e tickets, with the name of the person that obtained the tickets integrated. ID checks and name checks will be carried out across pairs of tickets– no name, no admittance for both of you! Tickets are strictly non-transferrable and cannot be exchanged or sold to a 3rd party.

There will be no re-admittance, so if you leave MTV Presents Trafalgar Square, you won’t get back in.

The event will be fenced, for the safety of event guests – and those visiting, living or working in Trafalgar Square and the surrounding area. All tickets have been allocated, so if you don’t have a ticket, please don’t come to Trafalgar Square as you won’t be able to see anything!

If you have a general enquiry about your ticket, please contact go to the Ticketmaster Box Office at Entrance 1 at Pall Mall East on the day of the event.

Accessing Trafalgar Square

General admission entrances will be situated at Pall Mall East & Duncannon Street.

Accessibility

If you have accessibility requirements, please access the site via Entrance 1 at Pall Mall East or Entrance 2 at Duncannon Street.

ID

The following ID can be used as proof of name and age:

• Current passport

• Current UK driver’s license or Provisional License

• Bank card

• Student ID

Timings

Doors Open - 5:00pm

Show Begins - 6:30pm

U2 - 7:00pm

David Guetta - 8:15pm

Show Ends - 9:15pm

Event Checklist – What To Bring

Printed E-ticket for you and your guest

Mobile phone

Money/cash-card

ID

Lightweight waterproof jacket/poncho

What Not To Bring – These Are Prohibited!

Illegal weapons and drugs are not permitted by law and will be confiscated – and you will be removed from the event.

Additionally, please do not bring:

Bags bigger than A4 size – 210 × 297 millimeters

Rucksacks

Liquid items

Glass items

Umbrellas

iPads (or similar electronic items of size or nature)

Flags or flag poles

Laser pens

Selfie sticks

Sharp items

Lightweight stools or ladders

Recording/photography equipment (professional stills cameras, TV cameras)

Drones or fireworks

Or any items that could be deemed dangerous by the police and our security teams.

Also do remember that we can refuse entry to anyone who is behaving in an inappropriate manner/under the influence of drugs or intoxicated.

Medical Services & Other On-Site Services

There will be a police presence around Trafalgar Square and a medical team and fire marshalls will be in attendance throughout the event.

Other On-Site Facilities

Cash machines are situated at Charing Cross station, near Trafalgar Square.

Toilets and accessible toilets will be clearly signposted at Trafalgar Square. Litter bins will be available throughout the site.

Lockers to store bags bigger than A4 size are available at nearby Charing Cross station.

Please note that there is no cloakroom facility at this event.

Food & Drink

All full range of concessions will be available within the event. Concessions will accept cash and cards.

We have a number of bars at the event that sell alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. MTV operates a Challenge 25 policy, so if you look under 25, don’t be offended if we ask you for ID when you buy alcohol. All guests at MTV Presents Trafalgar Square are asked to drink responsibly.

Filming

The event will be filmed by MTV and, as part of the audience, you may be filmed, photographed or sound-recorded by or on behalf of MTV, and any resulting materials may be used worldwide in all media in perpetuity.

Strobe Lighting

Strobe lighting and smoke effects may be used within performances.

Lost Property

Please contact Info@vheworldwide.com regarding lost property.

Dogs & Pets

Dogs and pets are not allowed at this event, aside from guide dogs.

Leaving the Event

Please respect those living and working nearby and leave Trafalgar Square quickly and quietly. If you have any questions about transport, our stewards will be able to help – or go to tfl.gov.uk

Travel & Transport

There are a number of other events, unrelated to MTV Presents Trafalgar Square, but on the same day and in the same area, that may also impact journey times.

With this in mind, we anticipate that stations within the vicinity of the event will be much busier than usual between 4pm – 6pm - and after 10pm.

• Charing Cross (Bakerloo, Northern lines and main line station)

• Embankment (Bakerloo, Northern, District, Circle lines)

• Leicester Square (Northern, Piccadilly line)

Stations may temporarily close if TFL deem in necessary to guard against overcrowding. Additionally, road closures around the site will mean some local bus services will be diverted or terminate earlier than usual.

Thanks to the support of the team at TFL, live updates can be found by going to TFL’s Journey Planner and Live Status Updates will also be available to ensure an efficient journey to and from the event. Keep checking updates to ensure that you can get home quickly and safely.