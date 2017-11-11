MTV Presents Trafalgar Square

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

That’ll take a LONG time to get over. INCREDIBLE!

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 22:13

In 2009 U2 performed in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and 8 years later they took to the stage for the EMA once again, this time at London’s iconic Trafalgar Square.

Tomorrow the band will pick up this year’s Global Icon award at the 2017 EMA but first they celebrated in style playing one of the most memorable gigs Central London has seen in a long while.

View the lyrics
When you look so good, the pain in your face doesn't show
When you look so good and baby, you don't even know
When the world is ours but the world is not your kind of thing
Full of shooting stars, brighter as they're vanishing
Oh you've seen enough to know it's children who teach
You're still free enough to wake up on a bed or a beach

You're the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You're the best thing about me
I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me
The best thing about me

I been crying out: How bad can a good time be?
Shooting off my mouth, that's another great thing about me
I have everything but I feel like nothing at all
There's no risky thing for a man who's determined to fall

You're the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You're the best thing about me
I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me

Why am I
Why am I walking away? (Walking away)
Why am I walking away?

I can see it all so clearly
I can see what you can't see
I can see you love her loudly
When she needs you quietly

You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me

Why am I
Why am I walking away? (Walking away)
Why am I walking away?
Writer(s): Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Dave Evans, Paul David Hewson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Opening with ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, their set was a crowd-pleasing collection of the big hitters including ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘One’, ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’, ‘Elevation’ and more while the foursome treated us to tunes from their forthcoming album Songs Of Experience with ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ and ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ – the band even using the opportunity to film footage for the latter’s video, encouraging the crowd to honour the history protest at the location.

Getty Images

Onto the next act of the night, closing out MTV Music Week, the legendary David Guetta turned Trafalgar Square into the biggest party on the planet.

An hour of pure dancefloor devastation, Guetta pumped out the hits from his decades-spanning career, as smoke cannons blasted the crowd and lasers and pyros lit up the night sky underneath Nelson’s Column.

‘Love Is Gone’, still sounded as epic as it did ten years ago, while his more recent hits ‘2U’, ‘Hey Mama’ and more were met with the cheers they deserved.

Closing on the rousing ‘Without You’, Guetta declared Londoners the best party people on the planet and we couldn’t agree more.

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square was one of our most memorable shows in recent history and proves that London is well and truly open for business.

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 & David Guetta In Pictures

  • Getty Images
    1 of 5
  • Getty Images
    2 of 5
  • Getty Images
    3 of 5
  • Getty Images
    4 of 5
  • Getty Images
    5 of 5

