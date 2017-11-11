MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

In 2009 U2 performed in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and 8 years later they took to the stage for the EMA once again, this time at London’s iconic Trafalgar Square.

Tomorrow the band will pick up this year’s Global Icon award at the 2017 EMA but first they celebrated in style playing one of the most memorable gigs Central London has seen in a long while.

When you look so good, the pain in your face doesn't show

When you look so good and baby, you don't even know

When the world is ours but the world is not your kind of thing

Full of shooting stars, brighter as they're vanishing

Oh you've seen enough to know it's children who teach

You're still free enough to wake up on a bed or a beach



You're the best thing about me

The best thing that ever happened a boy

You're the best thing about me

I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy

You're the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You're the best thing about me

The best thing about me



I been crying out: How bad can a good time be?

Shooting off my mouth, that's another great thing about me

I have everything but I feel like nothing at all

There's no risky thing for a man who's determined to fall



You're the best thing about me

The best thing that ever happened a boy

You're the best thing about me

I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy

You're the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You're the best thing about me



Why am I

Why am I walking away? (Walking away)

Why am I walking away?



I can see it all so clearly

I can see what you can't see

I can see you love her loudly

When she needs you quietly



You're the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You're the best thing about me



Why am I

Why am I walking away? (Walking away)

Why am I walking away?

Opening with ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, their set was a crowd-pleasing collection of the big hitters including ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘One’, ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’, ‘Elevation’ and more while the foursome treated us to tunes from their forthcoming album Songs Of Experience with ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ and ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ – the band even using the opportunity to film footage for the latter’s video, encouraging the crowd to honour the history protest at the location.

Getty Images

Onto the next act of the night, closing out MTV Music Week, the legendary David Guetta turned Trafalgar Square into the biggest party on the planet.

An hour of pure dancefloor devastation, Guetta pumped out the hits from his decades-spanning career, as smoke cannons blasted the crowd and lasers and pyros lit up the night sky underneath Nelson’s Column.

‘Love Is Gone’, still sounded as epic as it did ten years ago, while his more recent hits ‘2U’, ‘Hey Mama’ and more were met with the cheers they deserved.

Closing on the rousing ‘Without You’, Guetta declared Londoners the best party people on the planet and we couldn’t agree more.

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square was one of our most memorable shows in recent history and proves that London is well and truly open for business.