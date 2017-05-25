MTV Presents Varna Beach

Jonas Blue, Redfoo & More Added To MTV Presents Varna Beach!

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 13:26

The summer is hotting up and not just because of the weather - even more acts were just announced to join our MTV Presents Varna Beach line up in Bulgaria!

Taking place on 15th July on Varna City Beach, we just added Jonas Blue, Redfoo and Bulgarian duo Pavell and Venci Venc'!

Triple-platinum artist Jonas Blue, with his multiple chart topping international hits including ‘Fast Car’, ‘Perfect Strangers’ and ‘By Your Side’, will perform for the first time in Bulgaria for what’s set to be an awesome show. 

Jonas said he is really exciting to visit Bulgaria for the first time, and with another sure-fire hit in the bag with ‘Mama’, so are we!

Also for the very first time, Redfoo will perform live in Bulgaria! Redfoo is an award winning American rapper, songwriter and actor, former MTV EMA host, and a total global sensation. He has recorded some of the most successful chart hits of all time including ‘Party Rock Anthem’, which has topped the international charts and has achieved over 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

Redfoo’s performances are always high energy, interactive and massively entertaining and it'll be no different at Varna Beach. Let’s Get Ridiculous!

Bulgaria duo Pavell & Venci Venc’ are confirmed to perform alongside the international line-up at MTV Presents Varna Beach. The duo’s unique sound has delivered national hits such as SeTaaBrat and 'Vdigam LEVEL'. This great Bulgarian group will join Poli Genova to support the international performers on 15th July. 

Jonas, Redfoo and Pavell and Venci Venc' join our previously announced acts Steve Aoki, Tinie Tempah, Gorgon City R3WIRE & Varrski and Poli Genova.

Excited? Get your tickets now at http://www.mtvvarna.bg/tickets-en!

